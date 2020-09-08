Examiner Sport to broadcast all three Cork Premier SHC quarters - plus Ladies SFC final

SO far this summer Examiner Sport has live-streamed 29 different Cork GAA clubs in Championship 2020 action – free to view to every supporter at home and overseas.

This weekend, we make that an even 30 in what promises to be the most exciting weekend of GAA action on Examiner Sport since we broadcast that Premier SFC opener between St Finbarr’s and Ballincollig back on July 24th.

In fact, GAA clubs No 31 and 32 will make their first live appearance on Saturday as we broadcast for the first time the Cork Ladies SFC final between seven-in-a-row-chasing champions Mourneabbey – and the biggest threat to their hegemony, West Cork.

Our cameras will be in Cork IT at 5 pm Saturday with Cork legend Brid Stack joining Colm O’Connor and Tony Leen on commentary. Having been at the meeting of the sides in the group phase earlier this summer in Mourneabbey (a 2-10 to 0-16 draw), football fans are in for a treat as West Cork tries to take down the back-to-back All-Ireland senior club champions.

After that it’s Cork Premier SHC live action all the way as Examiner Sport broadcasts all THREE of the weekend’s quarter-final games – remember, Glen Rovers are already qualified for the semis.

There’s a local derby flavour to the first two. On Saturday night, straight after the Ladies football final, Erin’s Own and Sarsfields clash in Páirc Ui Chaoimh, with Oisin Langan and Mark Landers on commentary duty.

Sunday afternoon at 2 pm sees the mouth-watering southside derby between Blackrock and Douglas with Colm O’Connor joined by Landers and Ger Cunningham. And to finish off the weekend, on Sunday at 7 pm we have Na Piarsaigh (Club No. 30!) meeting with UCC, who knocked out champions Imokilly last time out.

Des Curran will be joined in the commentary box by Cunningham and Seanie McGrath.