Cork GAA chiefs have confirmed the times, dates and venues of the quarter-finals across the grades the Bon Secours Cork football championships.

Three Premier SFC quarter-finals are fixed for Sunday, September 20th with champions, Nemo Rangers, facing Ballincollig Páirc Uí Rinn at 2pm. The Barrs will play Newcestown at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4pm) while Valley Rovers meet Duhallow in Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm. Castlehaven qualified directly for a semi-final.

Saturday, September 19th PIFC quarter-finals: Nemo Rangers v Knocknagree, Donoughmore, 2pm; Kanturk v Aghada, Ovens, 2pm; PIFC relegation play-off: Gabriel Rangers v Na Piarsaigh, Ballinacarriga, 2pm.

SAFC relegation play-off: St. Nick's v Bantry Blues, Enniskeane, 4pm.

IAFC quarter-finals (4pm): Kilshannig v Glanworth, Killavullen; Millstreet v Aghabullogue, Ballyvourney; Mitchelstown v Kinsale, Carrigtwohill; Rockchapel v Ballinora, Mallow; IAFC relegation play-off: Glanmire v Mayfield, Blarney, 4pm.

Sunday, September 20th PSFC quarter-finals: Nemo Rangers v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; St. Finbarr's v Newcestown, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm; Valley Rovers v Duhallow, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm;

PSFC relegation-play-off: Ilen Rovers v Bishopstown, Clonakilty, 2pm.

SAFC quarter-final: Mallow v Bandon, Coachford, 4pm; St. Michael's v Eire Óg, Ballyanly, 2pm.