Dalo's Hurling Show: The ancient art of holding the middle

On this week's Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Brian Hogan joins the lads after a formidable tour de force by Ballyhale Shamrocks to blow away Clara in the Kilkenny SHC. Can anyone now derail the All-Ireland champions?

And after a masterclass by John McGrath for Loughmore-Castleiney in Saturday's Tipp SHC semi-final win over Nenagh Éire Óg, Hogan also shares some interesting insights into his approach to dealing with a roving centre-forward, as McGrath was at Semple Stadium.

Do you go with him and leave a hole behind you, or sit deep and watch him run amok, as Nenagh did?

The lads also review the action in Galway and Limerick, and wonder why there's now so much injury-time at the end of games.

And Mark Landers looks ahead to another exciting week in the race for Cork's Little All-Ireland.

