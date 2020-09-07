Dalo's Hurling Show: The ancient art of holding the middle

Anthony Daly is joined on this week's podcast by Brian Hogan, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers
Dalo's Hurling Show: The ancient art of holding the middle
Monday, September 07, 2020 - 16:51 PM

On this week's Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Brian Hogan joins the lads after a formidable tour de force by Ballyhale Shamrocks to blow away Clara in the Kilkenny SHC. Can anyone now derail the All-Ireland champions?

And after a masterclass by John McGrath for Loughmore-Castleiney in Saturday's Tipp SHC semi-final win over Nenagh Éire Óg, Hogan also shares some interesting insights into his approach to dealing with a roving centre-forward, as McGrath was at Semple Stadium. 

Do you go with him and leave a hole behind you, or sit deep and watch him run amok, as Nenagh did?

The lads also review the action in Galway and Limerick, and wonder why there's now so much injury-time at the end of games.

And Mark Landers looks ahead to another exciting week in the race for Cork's Little All-Ireland.

Subscribe to get the latest Dalo podcast every week 

🎧 Apple Podcasts 

🎧 Spotify

 🎧 Soundcloud

More in this section

Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Cork camogie quarter-final rescheduled after negative coronavirus test
Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Brogan: Kerry emotionally hijacked Dublin in 2009
Ballybay Pearse Brothers v Inniskeen - Monaghan County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Thrilling extra-time victory for Ballybay 

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices