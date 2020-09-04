White and Mackey deliver as Douglas outclassÉire Óg

Douglas produced another efficient performance at Castle Road on Sunday in the SE Systems Cork senior camogie club championship to get the better of 2018 Intermediate champions Éire Óg, 4-13 to 3-9. They now progress to a semi-final meeting with Courcey Rovers next weekend.

The victors proved too strong for the mid Cork side (who never gave up) laying the foundation for victory midway through the opening half. Alicia Cremin’s goal in the 13th minute, enabled them to lead 1-4 to 1-1.

Douglas were ruthless in the second quarter and Katrina Mackey’s green flag from a penalty after Chloe St Ledger was fouled, saw them hold a 2-9 to 1-4 interval advantage.

Julia White pounced for two second-half goals, and along with the Mackey twins Katrina and captain Pamela, they are the backbone of this team.

White and Katrina Mackey finished with tallies of 2-2 and 1-8 respectively. And Cremin was a huge threat at full forward having not been involved in the previous match.

“We are going well this year,” said White, hero of Cork’s All Ireland success in 2017. “We are really happy now to have two wins in a row. We would have had a few heavy defeats last year. We have a lot of players back and having time to train together as well has helped.

“Alicia Cremin was with us tonight. She has been away in Edinburgh but she has been training away. She did very well and we were definitely happy to have her in there.

“We have new management as well (Philip Kavanagh, Eddie Sheehan, Aisling O’Brien, Pat Harrington and Ger McSweeney).

“But there is tough opposition waiting. We won’t be getting ahead of ourselves. I suppose for the body it is nice to have a week to recover but I like the continuity as it keeps the momentum going and it keeps us focused.” Despite, the seven-point winning margin Éire Óg, who were without their influential full-back Aoife Hennessy due to injury, didn’t give them an easy passage. Full forward Margaret O’Herlihy played a key role, bagging 2-5, her second goal a minute from time drilled home from a free after Isobel Sheehan was fouled following a brilliant run.

And Emma Crowley found the net in the first half to give her side an early lead.

Once Douglas settled, they had too much firepower. They can regard themselves as contenders against Courcey Rovers.

Courcey Rovers booked their last four place on Saturday against St Catherine’s emerging victorious on a scoreline of 2-9 to 1-6. They didn’t get matters all their own way though, this was competitive from start to finish.

The match-up between inter-county mates Linda Collins and Laura Hayes alone was intriguing. It was a goal from Collins in the second period that finally decided the outcome.

Courcey Rovers started well and when Christine O’Neill pounced for their opening goal in the fourth minute, it gave them a platform on which to build. The full forward was alert to the breaking ball following a free from Jacinta Crowley.

They were 1-3 to 0-2 up at the interval but the expected fightback from St Catherine’s materialised – captain Finola Neville’s goal reducing the deficit to two points.

St Finbarr’s claimed a big scalp beating Killeagh on Saturday, 3-7 to 0-7. But it should be noted that this was a Killeagh side without the injured Laura Treacy.

First half goals from St Finbarr’s captain Keeva McCarthy and Ciara Golden gave them an interval cushion of 2-3 to 0-3. Eimear Ryan put the game beyond the east Cork side’s reach with their third goal in the second-half.

In these unique times, clubs have access to county players and multiple All Ireland and All Star winner Gemma O’Connor is enjoying her time with the club.

“It is brilliant. Everyone gets to concentrate on their club. Usually you are trying to squeeze in everything. I think everyone across the country is enjoying playing club.

“It is about us getting used to our own players as well. There are players there you played with for years and there are new players. They don’t know you and you don’t know them so this year everyone has a chance to get to know each other.” St Finbarr’s await the winners of the Glen Rovers and Inniscarra tie. This quarter-final was postponed due to an Inniscarra player feeling unwell on Saturday and having to be tested for Covid-19. Cork Camogie Board said last night they will make a decision about the re-fixture when the test results are known.