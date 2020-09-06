Cuala turn on style to set up final with Ballyboden  

Dublin SHC

Cuala turned on the style in the second half as they overcame a stubborn Lucan Sarsfields by 1-17 to 0-13 in their Dublin SHC semi-final at Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

Despite falling behind to an early Niall Carty point, Lucan dominated the opening quarter as two Ben Coffey frees, augmented by points from Peter Kelly, Kevin Fitzgerald and Paul Crummey, eased Sat's into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the water break.

Sarsfields continued to dominate matters in the second quarter but a trio of David Treacy placed balls trimmed Cuala's deficit to two points (0-7 to 0-5) by half-time.

The holders seized the initiative upon the restart with Sean Treacy impressing around the middle third and they took the lead in the 49th minute as Con O'Callaghan, who finished with three points from play after his return from injury, released Sean Moran for a low shot that deceived Cillian Murray in the Lucan goal.

It was one-way traffic from that juncture as O'Callaghan, Sean Treacy, Colum Sheanon and Colm Cronin all pointed to ensure Cuala's fifth final appearance in six years.

The second semi final saw Ballyboden St Enda's launch a comeback of their own as they defeated Na Fianna by 1-15 to 0-12.

Na Fianna enjoyed a 0-8 to 0-6 interval lead, thanks largely to five frees from Colin Currie with St Enda's keeping in touch with points from play by the impressive David O'Connor and Paul Doherty.

The free taking of Paul Ryan saw the 2018 winners overtake their struggling opponents and it was Ryan that confirmed their progression to the final when converting a 57th minute penalty following a foul on Pearse Christie.