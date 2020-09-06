Watch Live: O’Donovan Rossa v St Michael's

And stay tuned for all the permutations from the Cork Senior A football championship
Kevin Davis of O'Donovan Rossa pulls away from Alan Hosford of St Nicholas during the Cork Senior Football Championship match in Brinny. 

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 15:27 PM

In the second of our double-header today from the Cork senior football championships, it’s onto Enniskeane, where Oisin Langan and Cork great Larry Tompkins will call the meeting of arguably the top leading contenders in the Senior A grade — O’Donovan Rossa and St Michael’s.

The Blackrock men’s tale of woe in their bid to make the top grade of Cork football is a story in itself but again this season they are two from two in Group A – as are Skibbereen.

Both will be eyeing direct progress to the semis. It could, in fact, be the game of the weekend.

Watch here: 

