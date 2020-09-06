Watch Live: O’Donovan Rossa v St Michael's

In the second of our double-header today from the Cork senior football championships, it’s onto Enniskeane, where Oisin Langan and Cork great Larry Tompkins will call the meeting of arguably the top leading contenders in the Senior A grade — O’Donovan Rossa and St Michael’s.

The Blackrock men’s tale of woe in their bid to make the top grade of Cork football is a story in itself but again this season they are two from two in Group A – as are Skibbereen.

Both will be eyeing direct progress to the semis. It could, in fact, be the game of the weekend.

Watch here: