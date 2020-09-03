Deasy penalty seals title for Clon ladies footballers

Cork ladies IFC: Clonakilty 2-8 Glanmire 0-11

TWO goals helped Clonakilty win the Cork ladies football intermediate championship at Kilmichael on Saturday.

A penalty late-on was the vital score to separate the sides in what had been a close second-half. Orlaith Deasy cooly slotted home for her second goal to see the cup head west.

Overall Clon were the better side and they showed their character late in the first-half when Glanmire had gone 0-7 to 0-2 up, but scored the last four points to put only one between them at half-time.

Those four scores, three from frees by Ciara Ryan, kept them in the game and once they turned to play with the wind it was going to be tough for Glanmire.

The winners had some quality performances with the likes of Clare O'Leary, Moira Barrett, Deasy and Millie Condon leading by example. And when they needed a cool head to keep possession late on then who better than Cork keeper, Martina O'Brien, to show how it's done.

Glanmire will be disappointed with their display but they are a young side and in the likes of Kayla O'Connor, Ellen Murphy, Abbie O'Mahony and Niamh McAllen, can look to the future with confidence.

But they would be the first to admit they were beaten by a better team on the day.

Playing with the wind Glanmire started the better, with Niamh McAllen opening the scoring, with Ryan replying from a free for Clon.

Two from McAllen, along with one from Kate Hannon put them 0-4 to 0-1 up. McAllen hit two more and with 24 minutes gone this helped them into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead.

But credit to Clon they hit back with three frees from Ryan and a point from Orla Lowney, to see them only one down at half-time 0-6 to 0-7.

They exchanged points at the start of the second-half, before a great run from Barrett led to the opening goal from Deasy, to make it 1-7 to 0-8.

Glanmire levelled it through points from Annaliese Murphy and McAllen. With 50 minutes gone Clon were awarded a penalty for a foul on Ryan, after the referee consulted her two umpires, with Deasy stepping up to slot home.

McAllen pulled a point back, but Jenny Quinn got the last score to seal the win for Clon to take the title and move up to the senior ranks next season.

They will now go on to represent Cork in the Munster championship in the coming weeks where they will play the Kerry champions.

In the county junior A final, which was also on Saturday, Valley Rovers proved too strong for a young Douglas side, winning by 2-17 to 2-3, with their goals coming from a first-half Michelle O'Brien penalty and Cliona O'Riordan in the second-half.

By half-time Valleys were well in control, leading by 1-7 to 0-1 and continued their domination in the second-half as they now move up to the intermediate ranks next season.

They will now go on to represent Cork in the Munster championship.

Scorers for Clonakilty: O Deasy (2-0, 1-0 pen); C Ryan (0-5, 4 frees); J Quinn (0-2); O Lowney (0-1).

Scorers for Glanmire: K Hannon (0-5, 2 frees); N McAllen (0-4, 1 free); A Murphy, S O'Brien (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY: M O’Brien; S Callanan, M O’Donovan, A O’Neill; J Quinn, S O’Neill, M Deasy; C O’Leary, A O’Leary; O Lowney, M Barrett, O Fahy; M Condon, C Ryan,O Deasy.

Sub: K O'Driscoll for O Fahy (55m).

GLANMIRE: A Carey; R Crowley, E Baker, A McNamara; A McCarthy, K O'Connor, E Twomey; E Murphy, A O'Mahony; S O'Brien, A Murphy, O McAllen; N McAllen, S Murphy, K Hannon.

Subs: O Roche for O McAllen (ht), S Desmond for E Twomey (48 inj), O McAllen for E Murphy (60m).

Referee: Mairead Dullea (Bantry Blues)