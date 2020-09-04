Danny Russell powers Éire Óg to Clare SHC semi-final

Éire Óg 1-18

Feakle 1-13

Joe Ó Muircheartaigh, Cusack Park

Clare SHC quarter-final

For an Éire Óg outfit long since encumbered with the tag of being sleeping giants this gilt-edged opportunity to reach a first county senior semi-final since 2003 was never going to be passed up. In a game the Ennis side dominated for much of the hour, it was Danny Russell’s impressive haul of 1-11 that eased the favourites home and a showdown with champions Sixmilebridge on Saturday. Russell’s goal from a penalty six minutes before the break proved crucial when pushing his side 1-6 to 0-5 clear. That surge, when allied to a dominant third quarter in which Russell, Shane O’Donnell, Mikey Moloney and Gavin Cooney all added points for a 1-12 to 0-9 lead, decided matters against a Feakle side that relied too heavily on Shane McGrath. A run of 0-4 led by McGrath either side of the second water break briefly raised Feakle’s hopes when bringing it back to a five-point game, but by the time Gary Guilfoyle rifled home a consolation goal from a free in injury time another scoring burst led by Russell had put the issue beyond any doubt.

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Russell (1-11, 6f, 1-0 pen, 1 s/l), D Reidy (0-3), S O’Donnell (0-2), G Cooney (0-1), M Moloney (0-1).

Scorers for Feakle: S McGrath (0-8, 6f), G Guilfoyle (1-0f), O Donnellan (0-2), S Conway (0-1), E O’Connor (0-1).

ÉIRE ÓG: P Walsh, T Connellan, C Russell, A McGrath, N McMahon, L Corry, A Fitzgerald, T Downes, D O’Brien, M Moloney, D Reidy, D McNamara, S O’Donnell, D Russell, G Cooney.

Sub: K Brennan for Connellan (25).

FEAKLE: E Quilligan, G Hanrahan, E McMahon, C Bane, E Tuohy, E Conway, S McGrath, G Guifoyle, A McMahon, O Donnellan, E Noonan, S Conway, R Bane, M Daly, S McGrath.

Subs: E O’Connor for R Bane (40), E Madden for Noonan (54).

Referee: J Donnellan (Wolfe Tones, Shannon)