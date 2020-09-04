Danny Russell powers Éire Óg to Clare SHC semi-final

For an Éire Óg outfit long since encumbered with the tag of being sleeping giants this gilt-edged opportunity to reach a first county senior semi-final since 2003 was never going to be passed up. In a game the Ennis side dominated for much of the hour, it was Danny Russell’s impressive haul of 1-11 that eased the favourites home and a showdown with champions Sixmilebridge on Saturday. Russell’s goal from a penalty six minutes before the break proved crucial when pushing his side 1-6 to 0-5 clear. That surge, when allied to a dominant third quarter in which Russell, Shane O’Donnell, Mikey Moloney and Gavin Cooney all added points for a 1-12 to 0-9 lead, decided matters against a Feakle side that relied too heavily on Shane McGrath. A run of 0-4 led by McGrath either side of the second water break briefly raised Feakle’s hopes when bringing it back to a five-point game, but by the time Gary Guilfoyle rifled home a consolation goal from a free in injury time another scoring burst led by Russell had put the issue beyond any doubt.