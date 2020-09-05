St Thomas’ on course for third Galway SHC title with win over Killimordaly

Picture: File picture/Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Saturday, September 05, 2020 - 20:57 PM
John Fallon

St Thomas’ remain on course for a third Galway SHC title in a row after seeing off Killimordaly by 1-23 to 2-16 in a quarter-final clash at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

The champions held an edge throughout and while Killimordaly never lost sight of them, they just couldn’t get close enough to oust them in the closing stages of a good contest.

St Thomas’, with Conor Cooney in top form, led by 0-13 to 0-6 at the break, having played with the breeze. Cooney was among seven scorers for the holders, shooting five points in the opening half, four of them from frees.

Killimordaly, with Brian Concannon and Brian Burke leading the way, rallied after the restart but their hopes suffered a massive blow when 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke combined with his brother Eanna to send Oisin Flannery through for a goal which left St Thomas’ leading by 1-17 to 0-11 going into the final quarter.

David Concannon gave Killimordaly a glimmer of hope with a 55th goal to reduce the gap to seven points and while Jack Fitzpatrick also hit the net deep into injury-time, St Thomas’ had enough of a cushion to advance to the semi-finals.

Cappataggle, who have never played in a Galway SHC final, have reached their fourth semi-final in a row when a strong second-half display saw them advance with a 0-20 to 0-13 win over Ahascragh/Fohenagh.

Ahascragh/Fohenagh, with Galway captain Padraic Mannion and his brother Cathal prominent, led by 0-11 to 0-8 at the break, having played with the breeze.

But it was all one-way traffic after the restart as Capptaggle outscored their neighbours by 0-12 to 0-2 in the second period.

Alan Dolan led the drive with a haul of ten points in the game, four of them from 65’s, three from frees and three from play.

Ja Mannion struck four points from play and they were never in danger, even when they lost James Egan to a second yellow card.

Ahascragh/Fohenagh won two games in the past few weeks by scoring two goals in injury-time against Mullagh and Craughwell, but they were unable to come up with another late salvo with county goalkeeper James Skehill snuffing out notions of a comeback when he produced a superb save to deny Sean Bleahene.

