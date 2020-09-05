Watch live: Knocknagree face stiffest test against Cill na Martra in Cork Premier IFC

There's a triple treat in store for GAA fans this weekend with Examiner Sport live-streaming three appetising Cork football championship games across three grades – from Mourneabbey to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to Enniskeane in west Cork.

It’s the final round of games in each of the four Cork football grades, with qualification for the knockout phase at stake – plus plenty of relegation anxiety in the air for a number of clubs.

One of the games of the weekend takes place in Cork’s Premier IFC grade today with two of the best up-and-coming teams in the county – Cill na Martra and Knocknagree – squaring off on Saturday in Mourneabbey.

No-one will be surprised if both are playing senior football in the next few years. Knocknagree were All-Ireland Junior football champions in 2018 and is a true footballing hotbed in the Duhallow division – in a parish of 600 souls, they are fielding three adult teams.

However, in Cill na Martra, they face the stiffest examination of their progress.

It’s a must win for Knocknagree and their manager John Fintan Daly while Cill na Martra will be looking to make it three wins from three in the group stage.

Commentator Colm O’Connor will be joined by former Cork boss Brian Cuthbert while Tony Leen will be keeping an eye on all the other games and updating the ups, downs and permutations as the Premier IFC games come to a finish.