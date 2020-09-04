O'Mahony: GAA must provide clear guidance in event of championship player testing positive for Covid-19

Former Kerry footballer Aidan O'Mahony has said Croke Park must provide clear guidance before the All-Ireland championships throw-in as to what the protocols will be in the event of a player testing positive the week of a game.

In a recent RTÉ Radio 1 interview, GAA president John Horan speculated that county panels forced to stand down due to Covid-19 outbreaks will have to bow out of the Championship "If a county goes down, because of the narrow timeframe in which we are running the competition, they will just have to step aside," said Horan.

As of yet, however, official communication has not been circulated to counties to outline what will happen in the event of a positive test within an inter-county squad in the days before a championship fixture.

"If someone tests positive in a county team and they’re playing on Saturday or Sunday, is that player taken out or is the whole team gone? It’d be very unfair if you were travelling up the country on a Saturday, next thing someone tests positive on a Sunday morning, and there’s no guidelines," remarked five-time All-Ireland medal winner O'Mahony.

"The GAA should look at what’s the worst obstacle that could come in their way No one’s going to say it needs to be down in black and white, but just a rough guideline in the event someone tests positive, or if some team can’t travel, or the game has to be postponed for some reason, that you’re not saying, ‘the championship has to go ahead, you didn’t fulfil the fixture', and there is aggro going around the country. Or if a game goes ahead where one of the teams is missing their best player and they say after, ‘we’re gonna appeal that because there’s no guideline there for it'."

The policy of keeping dressing-rooms shut on matchday, according to O'Mahony, will also have to be looked at.

"You can’t have 20 or 25 players travelling up to say Páirc Uí Chaoimh, togging out on the side of the pitch on a cold day in November, expect them to play a game, and then get back into their cars and drive home again. It is not realistic. Maybe the health organisations and the GAA can come together and put in a portfolio where players know what is in store and realistically what is going to happen."

The two-time All-Star believes there will be a championship, but one that proceeds without spectators present. He also expressed his support for a split season model which would see the inter-county season draw to a close in late July.

Aidan O’Mahony has teamed up with Ireland Active to launch National Fitness Day 2020. This year’s National Fitness Day will take place on September 24, 2020 and is supported by Sport Ireland, Healthy Ireland and the European Commission, with the common goal of promoting the benefits of physical activity.