Confirmed: Cork Ladies final cracker will be shown live on Examiner Sport

Agreement between the Irish Examiner and the Cork LGFA confirmed, and viewers are in for a footballing treat on a huge weekend of Championship action in Cork.
Deadly duel: The Irish Examiner will broadcast live the Cork Ladies SFC final between seven-in-a-row-chasing Mourneabbey and West Cork on Saturday, Sept 12th. Coverage from Cork IT will begin at 4.45pm. Pictured at the announcement were (front) Moira Barrett of West Cork, Mourneabbey's Brid O'Sullivan and Peter O'Leary, PRO, Cork Ladies Football.

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 13:10 PM
Tony Leen

They are, by a distance, the best two Ladies Football teams in Cork. Indeed, one is the best side in the country for the past two years.

And ever since July 28th, when they drew in a championship group phase cracker, back-to-back All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey and West Cork have been eyeing each other and a potential county final repeat.

It has come to pass. On Saturday evening, Sept 12th at 5pm in Cork IT, seven-in-a-row chasing Mourneabbey will face West Cork in the county’s SFC final – and the game will be streamed live on Examiner Sport.

The agreement between the Irish Examiner and the Cork LGFA was confirmed today, and viewers are in for a footballing treat on a huge weekend of Championship action in Cork.

“We are thrilled that our county final will be showcased to such an audience around Cork, the country and indeed the world,” Cork LGFA spokesperson Peter O’Leary said at today’s launch. 

“Mourneabbey have not only done Cork proud on a national stage, but have also won back-to-back All-Irelands playing quality football.” 

You have to go back to 2013 for Mourneabbey’s last defeat in Cork championship – the title that year went to Briege Corkery's St Val’s. 

Her former Cork colleague Brid Stack, an eleven-time All-Ireland winner with Cork, will be part of the Irish Examiner commentary team for the final.

Mourneabbey will have their work cut out in this year’s final though. West Cork is a footballing hotbed and the division has a huge pick. In truth, they were the better side when the teams drew 0-16 to 2-10 in Mourneabbey in July and know it’s within their compass to knock the county champions off their perch.

The final will be awash with inter-county aces – from Mourneabbey’s O’Sullivans, O’Callaghan and Emer Meaney to West Cork’s array of inter-county players, a dozen in all. Their twin threats up top, Aine Terry O’Sullivan and Libby Coppinger shared 2-8 of their side’s 2-10 in the summer’s drawn clash and will take some minding.

Coverage on the Irish Examiner website from Cork IT, will begin at 4.45pm on Saturday week.

