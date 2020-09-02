Calculators out: All the permutations ahead of the decisive weekend in the Cork SFC

Of the six knockout places up for grabs in the Premier Senior competition, just one has been filled ahead of Sunday’s final round of group games.

And in the same way that only one team — Castlehaven — is already certain of their progression entering the third round of group fixtures, only one team across the three groups — Ilen Rovers — cannot aspire to reaching the knockout stages.

What all that means is; this Sunday we have 10 teams fighting for five spots.

Below is the current state of play in the premier and senior A championships, and what each team needs to do to squeeze into the top two in their respective group come Sunday evening.

Cork Premier Senior Championship

Group A (St Finbarr’s: 4 pts, +19; Ballincollig: 2 pts, +4; Clonakilty: 2 pts, -3; Carrigaline: 0 pts, -20)

Mathematically, everything is to play for, but realistically, all that is to be decided is who from Ballincollig and Clon takes second spot. Ballincollig meet winless Carrigaline so they would appear better placed than Clon to join the Barrs in advancing to the knockout stages.

Clon’s inferior score difference to Ballincollig means that if both sides were to record wins this Sunday, Clon’s margin of victory over St Finbarr's would need to be eight points greater.

Group leaders the Barrs will only slip out of the top two if they suffer a 12-point defeat to Clonakilty and Ballincollig score a four-point win over Carrigaline. Similarly unlikely is Carrigaline jumping into second place, but that can happen should they overcome Ballincollig by 13 points and Clon lose to the Barrs by five points or more.

Group B (Castlehaven: 4 pts, +11; Newcestown: 2 pts, +10; Carbery Rangers: 2 pts, +1; Ilen Rovers: 0 pts, -22)

The simplest of the three groups in terms of permutations. The clash of Newcestown and Carbery Rangers at Ballinascarthy is winner-takes-all. Should they finish level, Newcestown, on account of their superior score difference, advance.

Group C (Nemo Rangers: 4 pts, +22; Douglas: 2 pts, +2; Valley Rovers: 2 pts, -2; Bishopstown: 0 pts, -22)

Very similar to Group A in that Nemo appear nailed on for top spot, with Douglas and Valley Rovers scrapping for second. Douglas do have the better score difference of the pair, but their opponents this weekend are reigning champions Nemo, who themselves are chasing the semi-final spot rewarded to the top team across the three groups, whereas Valley Rovers take on bottom-placed Bishopstown.

If Valley Rovers win by six points or more, Douglas must overcome Nemo by three or more. If both games finish level, Valley Rovers take second place on the head to head rule.

For Bishopstown supporters looking for a morsel of hope, they’d finish second courtesy of an 11-point win over Valleys and Nemo having 14 to spare over Douglas.

Cork Senior A Football Championship

Group A (O'Donovan Rossa: 4 pts, +30; St Michael’s: 4 pts, +24; Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh: 0 pts, -15; St Nick’s 0 pts, -39)

The meeting of O’Donovan Rossa and St Michael’s on Sunday — both teams are already secure of their places in the knockout stages — will determine which side finishes top of Group A and takes one of the two semi-final spots reserved for the two strongest group winners.

Group B (Kiskeam: 4 pts, +4; Mallow: 2 pts, +4; Éire Óg: 2 pts, -1; Bantry Blues 0 pts, -7)

There are many possible permutations. A six-point win for Bantry over Mallow and a Kiskeam victory over Éire Óg would take the West Cork men from fourth to second.

Kiskeam, unbeaten thus far, are not yet safe and will be overtaken by both Mallow and Éire Óg if they lose to the former by a margin of three points and Mallow edge out Bantry. That said, a win or draw for Kiskeam will be sufficient for them to top the group. A draw for Éire Óg, against Kiskeam, will only be good enough if Mallow lose.

A win for Mallow will see them progress irrespective of what happens between Éire Óg and Kiskeam.

Group C (Bandon: 3 pts, +9; Fermoy: 2 pts, +7; Clyda Rovers: 2 pts, -8; Dohenys: 1 pt, -8)

Whoever wins between Bandon and Fermoy advances to the knockout stages irrespective of the Clyda Rovers-Dohenys result. Similarly, a win for Clyda sees them through irrespective of what happens between Bandon and Fermoy.

Bandon could come off second best to Fermoy and still progress if Dohenys and Clyda draw or Dohenys win but fail to close the 17-point score difference gap. Should Fermoy lose they are out.

For Dohenys to go from fourth to second, they must beat Clyda and hope Bandon overcome Fermoy. They can also go through if their margin of victory over Clyda and a substantial Fermoy win over Bandon leads to Dohenys having a superior score difference to Bandon.