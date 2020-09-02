Split season will improve both club and county - Derek Kavanagh

The man who first proposed that All-Ireland finals be brought forward from their traditional September dates says he is surprised by Croke Park’s support for a late July or early August conclusion to the inter-county season.

Eight years ago, former Cork senior football captain Derek Kavanagh presented his club Nemo Rangers and St Nicholas’ motion to county convention. Despite opposition from the executive, it was passed before it was defeated at 2013 Annual Congress in Derry.

GAA director general Páraic Duffy, who also spoke against the idea in Derry, later had a change of heart and in 2018 the All-Ireland SHC final was played in August and the football decider on the first Sunday in September.

As the GAA fixtures review taskforce convenes this evening to discuss versions of a split season to come in either next year or 2022, Kavanagh has been taken aback by how leading GAA officials have accepted that the club and county championship seasons can no longer run concurrently.

“I’m surprised that it’s coming from the top down to change it. Whether it’s making more space for the club in the calendar or a complete shift to split the season, I’m pleasantly surprised they are now peppering it with proposals to back it up.

I’m surprised it’s happened so quickly. I thought it would have clocked back to what it was next year and then there would have been a bit of a rumpus about it because clubs and players would have got a taste for what it’s actually like to play under a proper schedule.

“I think people underestimated that a lot and thought it could never change because this is the way it’s always been, which is no reason not to change. I think there was an acceptance that this was a tricky business and therefore we never were prepared to do the surgery that needed to be done.

“Hats off to them now if they are going to do it. I just hope we get the split season and in time people will look back in amazement and ask us, ‘How did we tolerate it?’ The next generation will turn around and ask, ‘What do you mean you didn’t have a schedule of dates? How did you tailor your training? How did your plan your work and personal lives?’

“I just hope now the momentum and energy follows out now from the pitches and gets people voting for a split season and makes our association a better one.”

Kavanagh knows the unfettered club period has been a boon for participation numbers. “Clubs historically challenged with numbers at training are finding that their numbers are swelling now that they have a bit of certainty about what they’re committing to. It’s generated its own kind of buzz.”

The 2010 All-Ireland SFC winner, who lined out in three September All-Ireland finals, never believed in the sanctity of the decider being played in that month. Neither does he believe late July or early August final dates will damage the GAA’s profile. The opposite, in fact.

“I would regard myself as a diehard GAA person and I’ve played in enough All-Ireland finals to know the significance of September. But to me it’s players first. Nostalgia, tradition goes out the window.

We’re now at a point where the inter-county has dominated so much of resources and time and energy that there needs to be a change. Players first, clubs first.

“This thing about September, I never bought into it. The players and supporters just want a line of sight as to what games are coming. Take the Six Nations, it’s run off in six weeks. It’s commands huge crowds and it’s over in less than two months.

“I think the inter-county championship over a more condensed period will actually attract bigger attendances because there will be such momentum week-on-week of following your team. I think the occasion of September finals will quickly be forgotten.

“The big benefit of this will be that the standard of club teams will improve and if the standard of clubs improve then the standard of county improves. It’s a win-win.”

Kavanagh was not surprised the Gaelic Players Association grabbed the bull by the horns and endorsed the split season last month. The length of the inter-county season was too long and impinged on their club commitments.

“When you’re an inter-county player, there’s an element of guilt that you’re not giving back to the club as much as you would like. It puts a huge emotional strain on you. It’s hard on the club guys not having a schedule but it is harder on the county boys who don’t get a break and then have to deal with the stigma of not being involved for their club for a lot of the year.”

https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/885007972[/media]