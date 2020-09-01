Munster GAA close to finalising championship details

Munster GAA are close to finalising their exact dates, venues and throw-in times for their senior championships next month.

All four provinces are waiting on the final green light from Central Council before confirming the details of their fixtures.

The dates, times and venues had been expected to be confirmed last week but uncertainty surrounding finances and the presence of spectators at the games has delayed the announcements.

It is widely expected the Championship will at least begin behind closed doors starting on the weekend of October 25. That could mean it is no longer necessary for games to be moved to centralised venues such as Croke Park for Donegal v Tyrone, which had been slated for Ballybofey’s MacCumhaill Park on October 31 or November 1.

As the province’s senior hurling championship is no longer on a round-robin format, the Munster Council had approached the five participating counties about their preference for neutral venues or continuing with pre-existing home-away agreements.

Neither Clare nor Waterford have home-away understandings with each other or Cork, Limerick or Tipperary. Providing fixtures at neutral venues conform to Covid-19 restrictions, it is likely Clare’s first round game against Limerick on October 24/25 will take place in Thurles as will the semi-final meeting of Cork and Waterford a week later.

It’s anticipated a victory for Clare would see them face Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds on October 31 or November 1, whereas a Limerick-Tipperary game could go to Thurles after they faced off in Limerick in last year’s Munster final. Cork and Limerick’s last knock-out game in Munster took place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh when they contested the 2014 final. The previous Cork-Tipperary do-or-die fixture was their first round game in Semple Stadium three years ago.

However, the difficulty for the province is reaching agreement with those counties who have home-away agreements as to what happens the next time they have a knock-out game and there are crowds. At least one of the three counties has proposed neutral venues for this year only.

Prior to games going behind closed doors, Kerry said they intended fulfilling their semi-final fixture against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It is understood the game will be played at the Ballintemple venue with the following Kerry-Cork provincial game being staged in Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Tipperary-Clare and Waterford-Limerick SFC quarter-finals on October 31 or November 1 are in line to take place as planned in Tipperary and Waterford respectively.

