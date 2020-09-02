Seamus McEnaney: Government wrong to ban GAA fans

Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney reckons the government got it wrong by banning spectators from GAA games and claims that grounds should be 30 percent full.

Tyrone attacker Darren McCurry has suggested the Championship shouldn't go ahead this year though McEnaney feels there is still enough merit in pressing ahead with the proposed schedule.

He is adamant that when his players do return to training on Tuesday, September 15 that 'the safest place in the world will be at Monaghan training'.

And he reckons that sponsors involved in the GAA will want a Championship also though he is disappointed with the restrictions that have been placed on attending games.

An initial allowance of 200 people at club games, including players, was subsequently wiped out with a spectator ban currently in place until September 13.

"We would love to have all the fans there," said McEnaney of Monaghan's Championship opener with Cavan on the weekend of October 31/November 1. "Hopefully by then we will maybe have a percentage of fans. I would have hoped that the Championship would have been run on a 30 percent capacity.

The club championship at the moment, it is disappointing that we have gone from 200 to zero. I think that is a mistake on the government's behalf.

"In relation to the Championship, the best case scenario you would love to see is a full stadium, the next best is a 30 percent full stadium and the worst case scenario would be having it behind closed doors.

"But I think it is very important for the GAA family that there is an inter-county championship for a bunch of reasons."

Speaking in an interview to promote Monaghan GAA TV's live streaming of games, including Sunday's SFC semi-finals, McEnaney confirmed he'll be without attacker Jack McCarron for the Championship.

The Currin clubman suffered knee damage back in July though is Monaghan's only absentee.

"Jack is gone for this year's Championship," said McEnaney. "We would hope to have him prepared and ready to go for the start of the National League next year. Apart from that we have no other problems thank God."

Former Meath and Wexford boss 'Banty' ruled out any concerns over funding for Monaghan's Championship campaign despite some county boards being in financial difficulties.

"I hope we have a budget problem because we're still going in mid-December," he said. "But there's a lot of good people in Monaghan who are interested in the Monaghan team. If we have that problem in December, we'll solve it."

Meanwhile, East Kerry will face St Brendan's in the first Kerry SFC semi-final in Austin Stack Park on Friday week, September 11 (7.30pm throw-in). The second last-four game between Dr Crokes and Mid Kerry takes place at the Tralee venue the following evening (7pm).