CONFIRMED: A triple treat from Examiner Sport for GAA fans this weekend

THERE’s a triple treat in store for GAA fans this weekend with Examiner Sport live-streaming three appetising Cork football championship games across three grades – from Mourneabbey to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to Enniskeane in west Cork.

It’s the final round of games in each of the four Cork football grades, with qualification for the knockout phase at stake – plus plenty of relegation anxiety in the air for a number of clubs.

One of the games of the weekend takes place in Cork’s Premier IFC grade on Saturday with two of the best up-and-coming teams in the county – Cill na Martra and Knocknagree – squaring off on Saturday in Mourneabbey.

No-one will be surprised if both are playing senior football in the next few years. Knocknagree were All-Ireland Junior football champions in 2018 and is a true footballing hotbed in the Duhallow division – in a parish of 600 souls, they are fielding three adult teams.

However, in Cill na Martra, they face the stiffest examination of their progress. It’s a must win for Knocknagree and their manager John Fintan Daly while Cill na Martra will be looking to make it three wins from three in the group stage. Commentator Colm O’Connor will be joined by former Cork boss Brian Cuthbert while Tony Leen will be keeping an eye on all the other games and updating the ups, downs and permutations as the Premier IFC games come to a finish.

Examiner Sport will provide a double helping on Sunday, again free to view for supporters at home and abroad. The Premier SFC meeting of Douglas and Nemo would be cut and thrust in any circumstance, but with Douglas needing a win to stay in the championship, there will be extra spice on top at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Reigning champions Nemo might have two from two already, but they are eyeing the top-ranking position that would secure them a straight route to the semi-finals. The game throws in at 2pm but we will be staying on air afterwards as we keep a close eye on all the other Premier SFC games as the quarter-final pairings take shape. All in the company of, among others, All-Ireland winning Rebels manager Conor Counihan.

Then at 4pm, it’s onto Enniskeane, where Oisin Langan and the great Larry Tompkins will call the meeting of arguably the top leading contenders in the Senior A grade – O’Donovan Rossa and St Michael’s. The Blackrock men’s tale of woe in their bid to make the top grade of Cork football is a story in itself but again this season they are two from two in Group A – as are Skibbereen.

Both will be eyeing direct progress to the semis. It could, in fact, be the game of the weekend – though Saturday’s meeting in Mourneabbey will set the bar very high.