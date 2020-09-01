Midleton GAA help fundraising drive for underage star battling cancer

Midleton GAA club are lending their support to the family of an under-age hurler who is undergoing cancer treatment.

U12 player Kacper is attending Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin every two weeks for chemotherapy.

The community organised a Spinathon to raise funds for Kacper and his family last Saturday, while a GoFundMe page has been set up for their young club member.

Midleton senior hurling manager and former Cork star Ger Fitzgerald has called on GAA supporters to lend their support to a worthy cause: “When we were playing Douglas in the Páirc on Saturday, Kacper was travelling up for his chemo. He was supposed to have it that day but they didn’t have a bed for him that night so he went up after the spinathon.

“Everybody in the club is giving him great support. All his team-mates in the U12s are rallying around him. There has been a massive reaction in the club and because we’ve a one club initiative in Midleton and have camogie and ladies football under the one umbrella it has provided an incredible support system.”

Naturally disappointed with the defeat to Douglas on Saturday, Fitzgerald did take comfort from the game being available to watch on the Irish Examiner website. “The streaming was huge from our point of view because older fans, who wouldn’t be computer savvy, found it so easy to access. There was also a minute’s silence beforehand for Kathleen Crotty, the wife of a former chairman and we had a savage reaction to that. In the Covid situation we’re in and people not able to pay their respects as they would all like to, it meant a lot.”

The GoFundMe page for Kacper can be accessed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-brave-12year-old-boy-with-cancer