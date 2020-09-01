GAA’s greatest warriors falling foul to cruelty of the shoot-out

There wouldn’t have been too many households in the country who didn’t turn on the heating last week. God bless your BER rating or your tolerance for the cold if you were not among the rest of us. August it may have been but this year is as unreliable as a politician is to give a full account of himself at the first time of asking.

It’s crazy to consider the clocks will go back on the first weekend of Championship this year. But on Sunday evening, after what supposed to All-Ireland SFC final afternoon, that familiar feeling of the nights closing in was there in Thurles.

Before extra-time in the second county SHC quarter-final, Tipperary County Board officials deliberated about flicking on the floodlights but the light was good enough so they decided against it. As the sun dipped below the Killinan End, referee Fergal Horgan elected to stage the penalty shoot-out at the Town End.

As sunny and as dry as the day had been, as therapeutic as the thump of boots on the dry immaculate Semple Stadium sod was as players put on their brakes to challenge for possession, there was a nip in the air that evening.

Maybe it was us but part of that chill stemmed from how the game was concluded. Not that we are apportioning blame for the facility of a shootout - the schedule is simply too tight not for a game to be decided on the day - but there are better ways of separating teams.

Afterwards, Drom and Inch manager James Woodlock said he would have played on if he and his Borris-Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly were offered the option by Horgan. “Easy for him to say,” you might point out. After all, his star man Seamus Callanan had pulled up with cramp in extra-time but the former Tipperary midfielder genuinely felt sympathy for his club’s opponents and Brendan Maher, whose saved penalty confirmed the result.

Shootouts this summer have an awful habit of biting the games’ best performers in the backside. That may have been the second time in the space of 15 minutes that Eoin Collins denied Maher in such a one-on-one scenario but Maher had earlier fired over 12 points, 11 from frees. In a Armagh SFC quarter-final two weeks ago, the electric Joe Sheridan scored two goals for Madden but it was his penalty miss that ultimately cost his team in the shootout against Pearse Óg.

On the flipside, the method has provided some good news stories. Earlier on Sunday, Tipperary selector Darragh Egan saved then scored a penalty to secure the senior B status of Kiladangan’s second team for another year. After losing to Derrygonnelly Harps in a shootout in last year’s Ulster SFC quarter-final last year, there was redemption for Trillick in seeing off Killyclogher on penalties on Friday evening.

But there’s still no getting away from spot pucks and kicks feeling so arbitrary. It was only last year that the Central Competitions Control Committee recommended they came in as a means of deciding games.

There had been too many misses in the free-taking shoot-outs. Yet on Sunday, Borris-Ileigh converted just one of four penalties. That Drom and Inch scored three of theirs was impressive when Woodlock admitted they hadn’t practiced them.

Five years after it became a one-on-one event and takers were not permitted to cross the 20-metre line, players not used to hitting them still find it difficult to time their strike to ensure they don’t cross the 20m line. In doubt, most remain stationery and to their cost. Predicting who was going to miss their penalties on Sunday was too easy because the majority of them chose not to run into the ball but simply stand over it and strike. Generating enough power in that situation is difficult.

Gaelic footballers don’t have it much easier in spite of the penalty being brought in from 13 metres to 11m 10 years ago. Speaking to this newspaper last month, former Dublin star Charlie Redmond articulated his opposition to penalties deciding games: “You’re asking players to do something they’re not familiar with. We don’t play the ball on the ground in our game anymore.”

At inter-county level, there will be more players au fait with taking penalties. They’ll have them rehearsed anyway and you can be sure Woodlock will finish each of Drom and Inch’s sessions this week with some penalty preparations.

Speaking to a handful of county officials after the game, the consensus was that penalties are on the cruel side but in such a condensed timeframe there has to be a winner. Larry Ryan of this parish made the point that it was a noble way for Borris-Ileigh to relinquish their crown having not been beaten in game-time.

For that very reason though, the result should come from the thick of action. Be it a golden score, winning by two points or another five minutes, anything is better than the cold, harsh reality of penalties.

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie