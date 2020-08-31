Mahony credits Waterford chiefs for 'clarity' of fixtures

Ballygunner star Philip Mahony has praised the organisation of the Waterford hurling championship, which concluded on Sunday with the Gunners’ seventh title in a row.

The Waterford County Board’s fixture scheduling had given “clarity” to everyone, said Mahony: “At least now you have a situation where the (county) lads can go back and fully concentrate on Waterford and aren’t getting pulled for meetings or for training or are half-keeping an eye on the other side (club). They can fully concentrate on whatever championship they’re involved in.”

Mahony said he was in favour of a similar system in future years: “One hundred per cent.

“I'm sure some people are potentially opposed to it, but from a player's point of view, I've had the experience of playing for Waterford for the last number of years too. We’ve been lucky with Ballygunner, getting long runs, but I don't see any reason why the GAA or whoever is making the decisions can’t see how well things have worked.

“Give the intercounty lads the opportunity to fully immerse themselves (with the club) up until whatever time of year that might be, and give club players more clarity in terms of when they're going to be playing - and give management teams all over the country a better ability to prepare.

“You might have some teams which like to train from Christmas but they're potentially playing a game or two in April, then they're waiting until September. That's crazy and doesn’t happen in any other sport in the world."

Mahony added that the lockdown wasn’t as much of a distraction for Ballygunner as might be thought.

“We didn't leave the circumstances change anything in terms of our preparation and what we wanted to do on the field.

“We got over the line again, so it's just an unbelievable feeling to be there with everyone you grew up with, everyone you know. It's just been special.”

Having been there on county final day so often helped them put Passage to the sword on Sunday, obviously.

“Experience does help. I remember my first county final, it was 2009 here against Lismore.

“I was unbelievably nervous and probably prepared a little bit differently than this morning.

“I remember the younger lads when they were a lot younger than they are now, so to be on the field now, with them, that was just really special.” Mahony is one of the more experienced of the Gunners now - is he at the giving-advice stage?

“A lot of them don't need too much advice to prepare for the games, particularly this year.

“Over lockdown - you see the physical conditioning of them, the shape they’re in because of what they do off the field.

“That kind of thing is unbelievable, they're the ones driving the standards.

“Everyone from the intermediate panel to the senior panel to the backroom team, we're all just trying to push each other.

“We have to cherish these wins because you never know, they might never come again."

Is there any disappointment that they’re not facing into a Munster club championship?

“If we were preparing for a Munster championship then it would mean things in general life would be back to normal,” said Mahony. "Of course we’d love that, as Passage or any team would. We were just faced with what everyone else is faced with.