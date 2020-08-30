Erin’s Own pip Tullaroan to last eight spot

Two second-half goals helped Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) grab the last spot in the Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final draw after they beat Tullaroan by 2-18 to 1-20 on Sunday evening.

Shane Feehan and Eoin Brennan nabbed the goals that pushed Liam Dowling’s side into a 2-16 to 1-16 lead midway through the second half. Although Tullaroan would level things up with a series of Shane Walsh frees either side of the water-break, the goals gave ’Comer the spur to kick on. Late points from Feehan and James Mullins did the trick, helping them edge a tight game.

In a close first half which was level six times, Tullaroan roared ahead when Shane Walsh, who captained the side to All-Ireland club glory earlier this year, drilled an unstoppable shot to the net on 28 minutes. However Erin’s Own rallied, with captain Michael Murphy converting some late frees to leave two points between the sides at the break (1-12 to 0-13).

Bennettsbridge had to dig deep to get the better of Graigue-Ballycallan and ground out the 0-20 to 1-15 win that sealed their place in the last eight.

A red card in the opening 30 seconds of the second half threatened to wreck Ballycallan’s hopes of a comeback – they trailed by five at the break (0-11 to 0-6) – but an inspirational performance from Conor Murphy saw them run the winners close.

With Nickey Cleere (five frees) in good form, Bennettsbridge were in control at the break and seemed certain to kick on when Ballycallan lost Eamonn Egan to a red card after the restart.

However five Conor Murphy frees in quick succession saw Ballycallan close the gap (0-14 to 0-12). Bennettsbridge moved clear again thanks to points from Cleere and county man Liam Blanchfield, but they were left looking over their shoulder when Murphy – who scored 1-12 in total - bagged a goal almost at the death.

All-Ireland champions Shamrocks (Ballyhale) were the first team through the first round door of the Kilkenny senior hurling championship as they ripped an injury-hit Rower-Inistioge to shreds.

With TJ Reid (1-16) to the fore the Ballyhale side were ruthless as they stormed into the quarter-finals on a 4-34 to 0-8 scoreline.

Shamrocks were in control from early on, with goals from Brian and Eoin Cody giving them a 2-8 to 0-4 lead by the first water-break. Reid was the top scorer in the half, picking off seven points (four frees) as his side led by 2-13 to 0-6 at half-time.

Ballyhale stayed on the offensive front in the second half, dominating the scoreboard. With county players Joey Holden and Richie Reid keeping things tight at the back they powered forward time and again, cementing their quarter-final spot with further goals from TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly. The winners racked up 2-21 in the second half alone. The Rower, who played without several players including Richie Leahy, Joe Lyng and Kieran Joyce, managed just two David Kelly points in that spell.

Mullinavat also booked their place in the quarter-finals on Saturday but did it the hard way, coming back in extra-time to beat Danesfort by 5-27 to 1-25.

Danesfort exploded from the traps in the first half of normal time. With Richie Hogan in top form – he hit 11 points in the first 30 minutes (eight frees) their lead was boosted when Paddy Hogan grabbed a goal just before the interval to push his side eight clear (1-15 to 0-10).

Mullinavat fought back, with goals from Oisin Knox and John Walsh helping. Danesfort still had the upper hand approaching the end of normal time, but a Ger Malone goal saw the ’Vat force the game to extra-time (3-17 to 1-23).

The men from the south were a different prospect in the opening period, shooting an unanswered 2-7 to take control of the game. Oisin Knox and John Walsh, who ended his day with 2-13, hit the goals that pushed Mullinavat in front. Leading by 5-24 to 1-23 at the break, they would not be caught.

A bad day got even worse for 'Fort, who lost Richie Hogan to injury before the final whistle.

Quarter-final draw: James Stephens v Mullinavat, O’Loughlin Gaels v Erin’s Own, Dicksboro v Bennettsbridge, Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks. Relegation semi-finals: Tullaroan v Danesfort, Graigue-Ballycallan v Rower-Inistioge.