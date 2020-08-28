Heaney's stunner knocks out Caherlistrane

Galway SFC

Johnny Heaney cracked the stunning winning goal that sent Killannin into the quarter-finals of the Galway SFC and denied Caherlistrane after a brave performance at Pearse Stadium.

Goals in each half from Alan Morris and Oisin O’Brien appeared to have pointed Caherlistrane towards the knockout stages, but Heaney’s goal and points from Patrick Sweeney and Ruari Greene powered them to a 1-13 to 2-7 victory.

Last year’s runners-up Tuam Stars came from behind to claim the second place from Group 3, which denied Claregalway their place with a 1-18 to 1-12 triumph.

Dara Whelan scored an early goal as the Donie Buckley-coached Claregalway held a 1-10 to 0-11 lead at half-time, but with Cormac McWalter scoring 1-6, Tommy Carton’s side kicked for home.

Elsewhere, Salthill/Knocknacarra and Bearna are into the quarter-finals from Group 1 following wins on Sunday.

Despite trailing to an early An Spideál goal, Robert Finnerty’s frees meant Salthill/Knocknacarra stayed in touch after a sluggish first half.

Two scores in a row from Paddy Culhane ignited Salthill’s hopes, and in the end An Spideal only managed to score one point in the second half and Salthill pushed on to win.

Neighbours Bearna remain unbeaten following a 0-13 to 0-11 victory against St Michael’s. With the scores tied at 0-5 each at the interval, points from Eddie Hoare and Eamon Brannigan kept St Michael’s in touch, but in the end Bearna held on for the win.

Maigh Cuilinn sailed into the quarter-finals as Group 2 winners thanks to an impressive 4-14 to 1-9 win over Mountbellew-Moylough. Conor Bohan continued his good goal scoring form, while Dessie Conneely also hit the net, although Val Daly’s side also qualify for the last eight.

In the other Group 2 game, Damien Comer struck 1-6 as Annaghdown secured their senior A status for 2021 with a win over Mícheál Breathnach’s.

All-Ireland champions Corofin and St James’ topped the two three-team groups to reach the last eight. Corofin, who are chasing eight county titles in a row, maintained their perfect record with a 0-16 to 0-6 victory against An Cheathrú Rua, where Ian Burke kicked five points.

In Group 4A, all teams ended up with one win, but with Paul Conroy in great form St James’ eight-point victory against Oughterard proved crucial and they qualified for the quarter finals on scoring difference.

The draw for the quarter finals takes place this evening.