Tyrone stalwart Peter Harte inspires Errigal Ciaran to dig deep

Late scores earn vital win over Dromore
Tyrone stalwart Peter Harte inspires Errigal Ciaran to dig deep
Tyrone's Peter Hart
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 20:49 PM
Francis Mooney

Peter Harte and Eoin Kelly grabbed precious stoppage time points to give Errigal Ciaran a dramatic 0-12 to 0-11 win over Dromore in the LCC Group Tyrone SFC quarter-final at Carrickmore.

Ronan McNabb jnr thought he had sealed a tight contest for St Dympna’s, who had led by 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

But they could never shake off a tenacious Errigal side, with Harte’s five points proving decisive in the end, and midfielder Kelly thumping over the winner.

Paul Donaghy’s magnificent 14-point haul helped Dungannon to a dramatic extra-time victory over Ardboe.

For the second game in a row, the Clarkes equalised in stoppage time to go the added distance, and once again they had the staying power to finish the job off, as they sealed a 0-23 to 2-15 success.

Two late scores from substitute Patrick Quinn sealed the deal for Dungannon as they booked their place in a semi-final for the first time since 1994.

They’ll meet last year’s beaten finalists Errigal Ciaran next weekend for a place in the decider.

Coalisland survived a late onslaught from 14-man Derrylaughan to score a 1-9 to 1-6 derby win and set up a semi-final clash with champions Trillick next Saturday.

A dour first half ended at 0-3 apiece, but the Fianna put daylight between the teams with a Tiarnan Quinn goal, before Ciaran Gervin brought the Barry’s back into it with a goal.

Derrylaughan had defender Mark Robinson sent off early in the second half, and also had a man in the sin bin for ten minutes, but came from seven points behind to close the gap to two late on.

Next Saturday’s semi-finals, holders Trillick against Coalisland, and Errigal v Dungannon, will both be televised live by RTÉ.

More in this section

Dr Crokes v Austin Stacks - Kerry County Senior Football Championship Round 1 Brosnan shines again as Dr Crokes pull away in second period
JCPSHCMidletonVDouglas05 WATCH: ‘Cork was once the Little All-Ireland. Clubs had a duty of care to step up’
Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Aghabullogue see off brave Midleton challenge

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices