Tyrone stalwart Peter Harte inspires Errigal Ciaran to dig deep

Peter Harte and Eoin Kelly grabbed precious stoppage time points to give Errigal Ciaran a dramatic 0-12 to 0-11 win over Dromore in the LCC Group Tyrone SFC quarter-final at Carrickmore.

Ronan McNabb jnr thought he had sealed a tight contest for St Dympna’s, who had led by 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

But they could never shake off a tenacious Errigal side, with Harte’s five points proving decisive in the end, and midfielder Kelly thumping over the winner.

Paul Donaghy’s magnificent 14-point haul helped Dungannon to a dramatic extra-time victory over Ardboe.

For the second game in a row, the Clarkes equalised in stoppage time to go the added distance, and once again they had the staying power to finish the job off, as they sealed a 0-23 to 2-15 success.

Two late scores from substitute Patrick Quinn sealed the deal for Dungannon as they booked their place in a semi-final for the first time since 1994.

They’ll meet last year’s beaten finalists Errigal Ciaran next weekend for a place in the decider.

Coalisland survived a late onslaught from 14-man Derrylaughan to score a 1-9 to 1-6 derby win and set up a semi-final clash with champions Trillick next Saturday.

A dour first half ended at 0-3 apiece, but the Fianna put daylight between the teams with a Tiarnan Quinn goal, before Ciaran Gervin brought the Barry’s back into it with a goal.

Derrylaughan had defender Mark Robinson sent off early in the second half, and also had a man in the sin bin for ten minutes, but came from seven points behind to close the gap to two late on.

Next Saturday’s semi-finals, holders Trillick against Coalisland, and Errigal v Dungannon, will both be televised live by RTÉ.