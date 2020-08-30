Mayfield leave it late before advancing at Argideen's expense

Mayfield booked their place in the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship quarter-finals after a two-point win at Brinny in an exciting contest that was in the balance up to the final whistle.
Mayfield held the upper hand in the opening 25 minutes but a strong finish to the half by Argideen with two points from Sean Maxwell and one each by Paudie Butler and Eoin Lawton gave the Timoleague side a 0-12 to 0-9 half time lead.
Mayfield were level eight minutes into the second half with two points from Kevin Punch and one by Dan Lucey, but Argideen hit back with a goal from Brian Hennessy.
Sensing an upset Mayfield took control with two points from Patrick Duggan and one each by Shane O’Donovan, David O’Neill and Lucey to hold a two point advantage which they held to the finish.