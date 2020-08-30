Mayfield leave it late before advancing at Argideen's expense

Mayfield 0-22

Argideen Rangers 1-17.

Cork IAHC

Olan Allen, Brinny

Mayfield booked their place in the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship quarter-finals after a two-point win at Brinny in an exciting contest that was in the balance up to the final whistle.

Mayfield held the upper hand in the opening 25 minutes but a strong finish to the half by Argideen with two points from Sean Maxwell and one each by Paudie Butler and Eoin Lawton gave the Timoleague side a 0-12 to 0-9 half time lead.

Mayfield were level eight minutes into the second half with two points from Kevin Punch and one by Dan Lucey, but Argideen hit back with a goal from Brian Hennessy.

Sensing an upset Mayfield took control with two points from Patrick Duggan and one each by Shane O’Donovan, David O’Neill and Lucey to hold a two point advantage which they held to the finish.

Scorers for Mayfield: D O’Neill (0-6,1 65, 3f), S O’Donovan (0-4), D Lucey (0-3), K Punch (0-3), P Duggan (0-2), S Duggan (0-2), N Kelly, D Malone (0-1 each).

Scorers for Argideen Rangers: JM O’Callaghan (0-7, 6f), B Hennessy (1-1), S Maxwell (0-3), B Fleming (0-2), D O’Donovan, M Lawton, P Butler, E Lawton (0-1 each).

MAYFIELD: D Wyse; S Crowley, I Looney, P Condon; G Lehane, R Lynch, D O’Gorman; K Punch, D O’Neill; S O’Donovan, D Malone, N Kelly; P Duggan, S Kelly, S Duggan.

Subs: D Lucey for S Kelly (ht inj), J Curtin for S Kelly, D Hayes for Crowley (both 46), S Keegan for Duggan (60).

ARGIDEEN RANGERS: D Harrington; D Hurley, J Murphy, D Holland; P Butler, C Smith, G Crowley; C O’Donovan, S Maxwell; M Lawton, JM O’Callaghan, B Fleming; D O’Donovan, B Fleming, E Lawton.

Subs: C O’Brien for Crowley (46), E Holland for Hennessey.

Referee: F O Murchu (Valley Rovers).