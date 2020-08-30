WATCH: ‘Cork was once the Little All-Ireland. Clubs had a duty of care to step up’

It was a thrilling Saturday night in the Cork Premier SHC, with two do-or-die clashes going right to the wire.

Douglas held on in a nerve-jangling finish at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as Conor Lehane’s late free for Midleton dropped short, denying them the point that would have taken them through to the quarter-finals at Douglas’ expense.

Meanwhile, a late late goal in Glantane gave Erin’s Own the draw they needed against Newcestown.

Speaking live on the Irish Examiner post-game show, after the Douglas-Midleton clash completed a double-header of live action on Saturday, former Cork star and selector Seanie McGrath said this year’s format has restored some of the faded glory of the Cork senior competition.

“The board and the clubs had a duty of care to step up. All the talk was Cork weren’t doing well underage. Our U21s and minors. And in some ways that took a lot of pressure off the club scene.

“And maybe that's where a lot of the root of the problem was.

“We were known as the little All-Ireland for years and the old appeal seemed to have gone.

“It was all about the Galway championship with Portumna and Thurles Sars in Tipp. And there was a duty of care to step up and without doubt this year it has stepped up and we’ve had some fantastic games.”

Another former Cork senior star, Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy, agreed: “There’s great credit due, because it did take a lot to change the structure.

“The proof was in the pudding tonight and last night. All the games came down to the last few minutes and that’s what you’re looking for. The championship really needed a bit of life brought into it.”

Former Cork captain Mark Landers has been an enthusiastic backer of the new format. He was also speaking on the Irish Examiner post-game show, as the panel worked out the quarter-final permutations. And he is certain it’s a conversation that would have been replicated across the county.

“People are sitting around the table having a cup of tea, discussing matches, real conversations about the club championship. And that’s what the neutral supporter wants.

“Last year’s county final, only five and a half thousand people paid in to see the Glen. That’s because the championship had lost its appeal. I think its appeal is back.

“The live streaming has helped. The amount of people that are getting access to matches now is incredible, the older generation. It’ll be a big thing into the future.”