Aghabullogue see off brave Midleton challenge

Cork IAHC: Aghabullogue 0-21 Midleton 1-15

It was another good day at the office for Aghabullogue in the Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship with this well-earned win over Midleton on Sunday afternoon.

The Muskerry side showed their credentials with a fine display overall, starting strongly. Though the second string of Midleton were then to settle well into the contest.

Midleton struck for the game's only goal on 20 minutes through Paul Connaughton. Bu the response from the Muskerry side was a positive one, as they were to get seven out of the final eight scores of the opening half.

A fine Matthew Bradley effort, along with a further score from Tarrant, saw the sides level at half-time, at Aghabullogue’s 0-9 to the 1-6 of Midleton.

Aghabullogue came out a more determined outfit after the break. Bradley got a well taken effort, while Tarrant was proving to be totally accurate from frees, while Luke Casey also took his point well.

Despite being put under pressure right up until the end, Aghabullogue eventually sealed the deal in the latter stages.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: S Tarrant (0-10, 9 frees); M Bradley (0-4); D Dineen (0-2); P Ring, S Feury, J Buckley, B Casey, L Casey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton: A Mulcahy (0-13, 12 frees); P Connaughton (1-1); A Daly (0-1).

AGHABULLOGUE: F Foley; C Feury, A Barry-Murphy, D Quinlan; M Dennehy, N Barry-Murphy, S O’Connell; S Feury, P Ring; B Casey, M Bradley, S Tarrent; J Buckley, P Twomey, E O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Dineen for O’Sullivan (HT), L Casey for Twomey (38), S O’Sullivan for Feury (45).

MIDLETON: A Power; C O’Brien, C Murphy, C Gunning; A Daly, L Dineen, E Mitchell; K Finn, P O’Brien; P Haughney, I Kennefick, A Mulcahy; C Crowley, R O’Regan, P Connaughton.

Subs: M Abernethy for Finn (40).

Referee: Cormac Dineen(Douglas).