Aghabullogue see off brave Midleton challenge

Aghabullogue see off brave Midleton challenge
 
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 16:05 PM
John O'Shea, Ballinora

Cork IAHC: Aghabullogue 0-21 Midleton 1-15 

It was another good day at the office for Aghabullogue in the Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship with this well-earned win over Midleton on Sunday afternoon.

The Muskerry side showed their credentials with a fine display overall, starting strongly. Though the second string of Midleton were then to settle well into the contest.

Midleton struck for the game's only goal on 20 minutes  through Paul Connaughton. Bu the response from the Muskerry side was a positive one, as they were to get seven out of the final eight scores of the opening half.

A fine Matthew Bradley effort, along with a further score from Tarrant, saw the sides level at half-time, at Aghabullogue’s 0-9 to the 1-6 of Midleton.

Aghabullogue came out a more determined outfit after the break. Bradley got a well taken effort, while Tarrant was proving to be totally accurate from frees, while Luke Casey also took his point well.

Despite being put under pressure right up until the end, Aghabullogue eventually sealed the deal in the latter stages.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: S Tarrant (0-10, 9 frees); M Bradley (0-4); D Dineen (0-2); P Ring, S Feury, J Buckley, B Casey, L Casey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton: A Mulcahy (0-13, 12 frees); P Connaughton (1-1); A Daly (0-1).

AGHABULLOGUE: F Foley; C Feury, A Barry-Murphy, D Quinlan; M Dennehy, N Barry-Murphy, S O’Connell; S Feury, P Ring; B Casey, M Bradley, S Tarrent; J Buckley, P Twomey, E O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Dineen for O’Sullivan (HT), L Casey for Twomey (38), S O’Sullivan for Feury (45).

MIDLETON: A Power; C O’Brien, C Murphy, C Gunning; A Daly, L Dineen, E Mitchell; K Finn, P O’Brien; P Haughney, I Kennefick, A Mulcahy; C Crowley, R O’Regan, P Connaughton.

Subs: M Abernethy for Finn (40).

Referee: Cormac Dineen(Douglas).

More in this section

Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Mark Verling masterclass propels Cloughuv past Glen Rovers
Dublin v Dubs Stars - Annual Dubs Stars Hurling Challenge Storming Kildorrery finish ends Dungourney's summer
Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Douglas outgunned by slick Sars 

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices