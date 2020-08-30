Douglas outgunned by slick Sars 

Sarsfields 3-21

Douglas 2-9

Eamonn Murphy, Blarney

Cork IAHC

SARS were far too slick for Douglas in this Co Op Superstores IHC battle of two second teams at sun-kissed Blarney.

The Riverstown side were led impressively by the lethal Cormac Duggan in attack, who hit 3-9. There was a good blend in their starting 15 of graduates from their underage production line like Killian Murphy and Pa O'Driscoll along with experienced campaigners like Niall Fitzpatrick, Garry Grey, Darren Kenneally and Eoin O'Sullivan. Their reward is a county quarter-final against Cloughduv.

Sars led by 0-4 to no score before Douglas burst to life, driven on by Mark Dolan, Richard Murphy, Joe Harte, Ian Lucey and James Moylan. Two points from Murphy and a Moylan goal gave them a 1-2 to 0-4 lead. By the first-half water-break, it was 0-7 to 1-2, Pa O'Driscoll and Duggan constant threats inside.

Yet by half-time, the margin was nine points, Duggan scrambling home his first goal before Jim McEvoy blew the whistle.

The second half was tit-for-tat in the early stages until Duggan pounced for a second goal after 39 minutes and then a brilliant third soon after. Sars cruised through the last quarter, introducing a number of subs. Luke O'Keeffe had a late consolation goal for the losers.

Scorers for Sars: C Duggan 3-9 (0-6 f), P O'Driscoll, K Murphy 0-3 each, E O'Sullivan, D Allen 0-2 each, R Hogan, T Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Douglas: L O'Keeffe 1-1, R Murphy 0-4 (0-3 f), J Moylan 1-0, M Dolan 0-2, A O'Hare J Harte 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; N Fitzpatrick (c), E Gaffey, K Walsh; K Crowley, G Grey, D Barry; D Kenneally, T Murphy; J O'Leary, K Murphy, S O'Driscoll; P O'Driscoll, C Duggan, A Hackett.

Subs: E O'Sullivan for P O'Driscoll (h-t inj), D Allen for S O'Driscoll (45), C English for D Barry (45), R Hogan for Hackett (52), S Higgins for J O'Leary (54).

DOUGLAS: A Cotter; S O'Donoghue, S Henry Squires, D O'Regan; J O'Mahony, I Lucey, D Murphy; M Dolan, J Harte; R Murphy, D O'Mahony, L O'Keeffe; B Maher, J Moylan, F Ó Loinsigh.

Sub: A O'Hare for Ó Loinsigh (h-t).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).