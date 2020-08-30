Storming Kildorrery finish ends Dungourney's summer

Cork IAHC: Kildorrery 4-23 Dungourney 1-20

A devastating final quarter propelled Kildorrery into the semi-finals of the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC in Rathcormac.

They advance to the semi-final stage along with Éire Óg as a result of their superior scoring difference to other group winners, Aghabullogue though they could yet face Aghabullogue in that semi-final if they defeat Mayfield next time out.

The game was delicately poised entering the final quarter as the Avondhu side led by 2-15 to 1-15, a Shane Hegarty goal for Dungourney just after half-time halving Kildorrery’s advantage.

But a two-goal burst either side of the water break put Kildorrery back in pole position, Andrew O’Brien and James McEniry with the goals.

A greater spread of scores was key to Kildorrery’s kick for home with Finbarr Stapleton and Peter O’Brien to the fore along with their goal scorers.

It was goals from O’Brien and McEniry that had given Kildorrery the edge in a tight opening half too.

Dylan Healy, Ryan Denny Hegarty and Niall Motherway were all performing well for Dungourney as they trailed by 2-11 to 0-12 at the break.

But they had no answer to Kildorrery’s final burst and for them, summer is over.

Scorers for Kildorrery: P O’Brien (0-8, 5 frees, 1 ’65), A O’Brien (2-2), J McEniry (2-1)F Stapleton (0-5), J Keating (0-3), J O’Gorman, M Walsh, W Fouhy and E O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dungourney: R Denny (0-9, 7 frees), S Hegarty (1-2), D Healy, Cormac Griffin and N Motherway (0-2 each), B Ahern (free), S McCarthy and N McGrath (0-1 each).

KILDORRERY: I Butler; S Kelly, S Fitzgerald, C O’Boill; J O’Gorman, M Walsh, W Fouhy; D Kent, J Keating; J O’Sullivan, P O’Brien, F Stapleton; D Kelly (Capt), A O’Brien, J McEniry.

Subs: J Hunter for Kent (25 min, inj), PJ Keating for O’Sullivan (36 min), S O’Neill for Kelly, E O’Connor for A O’Brien (both 48 min), R Hurley for Walsh (55 min).

DUNGOURNEY: S Casey; W McCarthy, B Forbes, K Rohan; B Ahern, J McCarthy, M Leahy; D Healy, J Griffin; Cormac Griffin, N Motherway, S Hegarty; Colm Griffin, S McCarthy.

Subs: N McGrath for McCarthy (39 min, S Hegarty for Forbes (53 min).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).