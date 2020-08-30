Storming Kildorrery finish ends Dungourney's summer

Storming Kildorrery finish ends Dungourney's summer
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 16:01 PM
John Coleman, Rathcormac

Cork IAHC: Kildorrery 4-23 Dungourney 1-20

A devastating final quarter propelled Kildorrery into the semi-finals of the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC in Rathcormac.

They advance to the semi-final stage along with Éire Óg as a result of their superior scoring difference to other group winners, Aghabullogue though they could yet face Aghabullogue in that semi-final if they defeat Mayfield next time out.

The game was delicately poised entering the final quarter as the Avondhu side led by 2-15 to 1-15, a Shane Hegarty goal for Dungourney just after half-time halving Kildorrery’s advantage.

But a two-goal burst either side of the water break put Kildorrery back in pole position, Andrew O’Brien and James McEniry with the goals.

A greater spread of scores was key to Kildorrery’s kick for home with Finbarr Stapleton and Peter O’Brien to the fore along with their goal scorers.

It was goals from O’Brien and McEniry that had given Kildorrery the edge in a tight opening half too.

Dylan Healy, Ryan Denny Hegarty and Niall Motherway were all performing well for Dungourney as they trailed by 2-11 to 0-12 at the break.

But they had no answer to Kildorrery’s final burst and for them, summer is over.

Scorers for Kildorrery: P O’Brien (0-8, 5 frees, 1 ’65), A O’Brien (2-2), J McEniry (2-1)F Stapleton (0-5), J Keating (0-3), J O’Gorman, M Walsh, W Fouhy and E O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dungourney: R Denny (0-9, 7 frees), S Hegarty (1-2), D Healy, Cormac Griffin and N Motherway (0-2 each), B Ahern (free), S McCarthy and N McGrath (0-1 each).

KILDORRERY: I Butler; S Kelly, S Fitzgerald, C O’Boill; J O’Gorman, M Walsh, W Fouhy; D Kent, J Keating; J O’Sullivan, P O’Brien, F Stapleton; D Kelly (Capt), A O’Brien, J McEniry. 

Subs: J Hunter for Kent (25 min, inj), PJ Keating for O’Sullivan (36 min), S O’Neill for Kelly, E O’Connor for A O’Brien (both 48 min), R Hurley for Walsh (55 min).

DUNGOURNEY: S Casey; W McCarthy, B Forbes, K Rohan; B Ahern, J McCarthy, M Leahy; D Healy, J Griffin; Cormac Griffin, N Motherway, S Hegarty; Colm Griffin, S McCarthy. 

Subs: N McGrath for McCarthy (39 min, S Hegarty for Forbes (53 min).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).

More in this section

Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Aghabullogue see off brave Midleton challenge
Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Mark Verling masterclass propels Cloughuv past Glen Rovers
Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Douglas outgunned by slick Sars 

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices