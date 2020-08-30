Mark Verling masterclass propels Cloughuv past Glen Rovers

Cloughduv 4-19

Glen Rovers 1-19

Andrew Horgan, Páirc Uí Rinn

Cork IAHC

A stunning 4-5 haul from Mark Verling powered Cloughduv past Glen Rovers in this entertaining Cork IAHC clash at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday. With Aghabullogue defeating Midleton, Cloughduv knew a win would see them progress to the last eight and excellent performances from Mark and Brian Verling helped them to a 4-19 to 1-19 triumph.

The sides swapped four points apiece in the opening minutes but the Glen would go 23 minutes without a score before David Brown (2) and an Evan O’Connell (free) got them back on track in added time.

By then Cloughduv were in command thanks primarily to two Verling goals which gave them a 2-11 to 0-7 interval lead.

Rovers showed plenty of character in the second half but Verling’s powerful finish on 38 minute - to complete his hat trick - meant they were only playing for pride. The city side would find the net through Evan O’Connell but further points from the Verlings, and Mark's fourth goal, ensured Cloughduv cruise into the knockout phase.

Scorers for Cloughduv: M Verling (4-5), B Verling (0-10, 5 frees), M Walsh (0-3), K Walsh (0-1).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E O’Connell (1-8, 5f), D Brown (0-5), P Virgo (0-3), A Evans (0-1f), D Busteed and C McGuckan (0-1 each).

CLOUGHDUV: J Buckley; J Moynihan, B Ahern, P Buckley; T Dineen, E Clifford, D O’Leary; L Kelleher, W Ahern; A Murphy, M Walsh, M Verling; K Walsh, S O’Connor, B Verling.

Subs: A Twomey for E Clifford (19), D Corkery for K Walsh (ht), J Kelleher for S O’Connor (48), M Dunne for A Murphy (55), E Moynihan for W Ahern (55).

GLEN ROVERS: C McCarthy; D Morris, K McCarthy Coade, G Moylan; C O’Sullivan, D Moylan, C McGuckan; G Mulcahy, D Busteed; R Virgo, A Evans, G Kennefick; E O’Connell, D Brown, R McGuckan.

Subs: S Busteed for R Virgo (37), D Milner for D Moylan (45), B Phelan for A Evans (48).

Referee: Eamonn Sheehy (Newcestown).