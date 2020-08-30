Cooper and Éire Óg prove too hot for Meelin

Éire Óg 1-28

Meelin 0-13

Diarmuid Sheehan, Mallow

Cork IAHC

Eire Óg marched into the knockout stages of the Cork IAHC when outclassing an under-strength Meelin at a sun-drenched Mallow on Sunday.

The Ovens side, led in the scoring stakes by Eoin O’Shea, Joe Cooper and Lar Considine, raced into a 0-9 to 0-1 lead by the quarter hour mark and pushed that out to 0-16 to 0-6 with Diarmuid Dineen and Mark Kelleher also to the fore

For Meelin, James Forrest kept the scoreboard tipping over with their keeper Stephen O’Sullivan making a host of stunning saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Things didn’t get any better for the men in green after the break as Éire Óg started to cruise with the first eight points of the half to lead by 17, 0-24 to 0-7 at the three quarter hour mark. A late goal from John Cooper rounded off a great day for Muskerry men.

Scorers for Éire Óg: Joe Cooper (1-5); E O’Shea (0-8, 5f); L Considine (0-7, 1f); John Cooper (0-3); D McCarthy (0-2); B Hurley (1f), F O’Rourke, D Dineen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Meelin: James Forrest (0-8, 7f); L Collins (0-2); W Murphy, John Forrest, C Curtin (0-1 each).

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; B Corcoran, D O’Herlihy, C McGoldrick; J Mullins, M Kelleher, D Dineen; E O’Shea, R O’Toole; Joe Cooper, John Cooper, D McCarthy; B Hurley, F O’Rourke, L Considine.

MEELIN: S O’Sullivan; S Curtin, M O’Keeffe, J Moynihan; TJ Brosnan, TJ Twomey; B O’Sullivan, Joseph O’Sullivan; W Murphy; L O’Sullivan, L Collins; Jason O’Callaghan; James Forrest, N Linehan, J Curtin.

Subs: M O’Callaghan for Jason O’Callaghan (inj)(20), John Walsh for TJ Twomey (half time), C Curtin for L O’Sullivan (50), John Forrest for J Curtin (50), D Buckley for N Linehan (55), T Callaghan for Joe O’Sullivan (55).

Referee: J Murphy (Castletownroche)