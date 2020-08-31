Ten ways the GAA may look to transform the calendar

Later this week, the GAA’s director of player, club and games administration Feargal McGill is expected to bring forward a split season proposal. It is a working document after the national fixtures task force earlier this month wholeheartedly endorsed the GPA and GAA president John Horan’s support for the concept.

So what comes first, the club or the county season?

Well, both the GPA and Horan see inter-county starting the GAA season although the likes of Oisín McConville and Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy support the idea of clubs at the front end of the calendar.

It’s an interesting debate topic as is the intended period for third level colleges competitions (January?) and the positioning of the minor and U20 competitions. And if the GPA’s call for the pre-season to commence in early February is backed have we seen the end of the likes of the O’Byrne, McGrath, McKenna and Walsh Cups?

Using the GPA’s 23-week window for the inter-county season as a rough guideline (which would see action ending in late July) and incorporating a second tier for football as was planned for this year, we analyse 10 ways the GAA may look to transform the calendar:

Same structure, different schedule

The Allianz Leagues, provincial and All-Ireland championships played as before except in a much tighter timeframe. At present, the football and hurling leagues takes 10 and nine weekends to complete. Between provincial and All-Ireland championships, football/hurling currently requires 18 and 15 weekends.

Pros: An element of consistency and at least a second tier in football. Whatever about football’s Super 8, the hurling championship format has been a success.

Cons: Too much of a squeeze - something will have to give. Besides, retaining all current competition structures while revolutionising the schedule would be foolish.

Provincial conferences

A proposal that had been put forward by the task force prior to the pandemic, the football championship would comprise four groups of eight based on the provincial championships. They would then be split into two round-robin groups of four. League positions would determine the movement of counties into the conferences.

Pros: Neat and tidy. Certainty regarding fixtures. Each team would have to play the same amount to reach the All-Ireland stages.

Cons: A dilution of the provincial championships particularly Ulster. Where do New York fit in?

One of our own

A league with no finals followed by a five-week provincial conference period. The four first round winners in each province face off for semi-final spots. For the remaining two spots, the beaten teams take on the first round losers. Four semi-finalists in each province qualify for the Sam Maguire Cup and the rest enter the Tailteann Cup. Provincial and divisional winners to be seeded and awarded home advantage. The Maguire and Tailteann Cup last 16 runs along similar systems with a minimum of two games for every county (Round 1: 8x8; Round 2A: 1st round winners v 1st round winners 4x4; Round 2B: 2A losers v Round 1 losers 4x4; Quarter-finals: Round 2A winners v Round 2B winners 4x4).

Pros: Championship is its own competition without aping the league. A guarantee of four SFC games for every county. All three competitions are linked.

Cons: Upsets the existing provincial structure. High stakes in new provincial conferences.

Flip the League and Championship

Also shortlisted by the fixtures body, the Allianz Football League would be played as the Championship and the provincial competitions organised for February and March. League positions would decide the pathway for counties to qualify for the last eight of the All-Ireland SFC.

Pros: The League is widely regarded as the GAA’s best competition. Giving it Championship status is logical. Teams of equal strength facing each other for All-Ireland glory from the outset is a good recipe.

Cons: Provincial competitions are hardly perfect but Connacht and Ulster have been competitive. Is the system that broken?

Variation of the flip

Anthony O’Mahony, a Douglas man now living in East Stroudsburg in Pennsylvania, has often been in touch with us regarding the Championship structure. Among the alternatives he suggests is a variation of the flipped season where the league would return to two division of 16 split into two eight-team groups. The top five teams in each Division 1 group would qualify for the last 16 of the All-Ireland SFC along with the top three teams in each of the Division 2 groups.

Pros: Teams on equal footing and developing teams have a genuine chance of reaching knock-out stages.

Con: May be dead rubbers towards the end of league proper.

The League Championship

Adopting the AFL’s Premiership model, split the football Championship into two groups of 16 (the Sam Maguire Cup and the Tailteann Cup) where each team has 15 fixtures. Hurling’s Liam MacCarthy Cup could see the 10 or 11 teams playing one another. In both football and hurling, the top four qualify for semi-finals.

Pros: There is some sense to amalgamating the two competitions when both now carry round-robin formats. Best teams play each other with higher stakes on the line.

Cons: Where is the tradition? Disregard for the strength of the provincial championships in hurling.

Champions League

Five years ago, the GPA put forward a Champions League-style football championship with seedings based on the Allianz League and provincial championships. It involved eight groups of four. Top three teams qualify for knock-out stages with group winners into the last 16. The Allianz League would not have finals. Not the GPA’s plan now but may run along similar lines.

Pros: A sense of equality and league and provincial competitions are incentivised. Championship could effectively take just eight game weekends.

Cons: Rewarding three teams with knock-out places is too much. Original plan will have to be cut to fit 23 weeks.

Three becomes two

Given the shorter timeframe, it may be that the GAA has to sacrifice one of the three pieces of silverware on offer to a county team at the start of the year. If the provinces are kept and the League and Championship are amalgamated there will have to be something on offer for provincial winners in the Championship. Say being seeded in a round-robin group and provincial runners-up handed second seed status?

Pros: Link to provinces retained. Realistic given shorter inter-county period.

Cons: Losing provinces might be more acceptable than the league.

CPA Plan Nua A

Last year, the Club Players Association put forward two blueprints to the taskforce (they are currently being revised). The first proposed reducing the Allianz League in football to five weeks followed by the provincial championships. The All-Ireland SFC would be split into two, 16 teams in each with four groups of four in each. The top two in each would qualify for the knock-out stages. Hurling formats wouldn’t be altered.

Pros: Like other formats, a guarantee of three Championship games. Three competitions retained in both codes.

Cons: No tangible reward for provincial winners. Back-to-back round-robin competitions.

CPA Plan Nua B

The second of the proposals also included no change to the hurling formats but in football a provincial league to incorporate the existing Allianz League and provincial championships along with the four groups of four per tier for the All-Ireland SFC.

Pros: Like Plan Nua A, a meaningful championship system. Provincial league would allow development.

Con: Allianz Football League effectively killed off.