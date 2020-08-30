Joy for Bandon as share of spoils proves enough

Cork SAHC: Bandon 1-22, Mallow 1-22

There was delight or Bandon after securing an all-important draw against Mallow in a crunch Co-Op Superstores Co. SAHC at Coachford on Saturday. Though the West Cork side had the laurels snatched with a late Mallow point, the point was enough with Charleville claiming their anticipated victory over Fermoy in the other group game. Bandon players jumped for joy at the full-time whistle, the stalemate earning them a quarter-final meeting with Kanturk.

The look of quiet satisfaction on the face of team mentor Paddy Cahalane told its own story.

“As it transpired, Mallow fought gamely, it went right down to the wire, the lads did fantastic in a competitive grouping. We lost to Charleville early on, having just five days to prepare for that game, the dual clubs are being crucified yet it’s a brilliant championship, all it needs is a bit of tweaking.

“We‘ve to be happy, probably Charleville were a step ahead of the rest, now our attention turns to football and a meeting against Fermoy next week where a position in the knockout phase could also be a possibility”.

Mallow needed a win and had a goal within 40 seconds when Niall O’Riordan placed the isolated Seán Hayes to billow the Bandon net. For a spell, Mallow looked the more convincing side, benefiting from the input of John Healy, Kevin Sheehan and Darragh Moynihan, with the industrious Paul Lyons and Aaron Sheehan on target for a 1-4 to 0-1 advantage.

Bandon required remedial action, the move of Michael Cahalane to centre back proved pivotal and they were right in the game once Darren Crowley set up Mark Sugrue for a peach of a goal.

With Cahalane towering into the game, Bandon had thrown off earlier anxieties, Cahalane, Adam Murphy and Sugrue adding points for parity — 1-10 apiece at the break. And though Mallow restarted with a surge and a pair of points, Bandon hauled themselves back into contention, the play of Cahalane, Donough Lucey, Jason Hickey and Conor Calnan yielded four points on the bounce.

Mallow showed commendable battling qualities, Moynihan and O’Riordan pointing to level matters. And as the standard of hurling improved, Ronan Crowley and Lyons pointed massive efforts at either end.

Though Sheehan nudged Mallow ahead, back came Bandon, Crowley obliged on the double including a booming 80m free. But Charles Carroll replied and the teams were deadlocked for the 10th occasion.

But it wasn't enough for the Mallow men.

Scorers for Bandon: R Crowley (0-7, 5 frees); M Sugrue (1-3); M Cahalane (0-5, 4 frees); A Murphy (0-3); D Crowley (f), C Calnan, J Hickey, D Lucey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: A Sheehan (0-12, 10 frees); P Lyons (0-4); S Hayes (1-1); N O’Riordan (0-2); C Murphy, D Moynihan, C Carroll (0-1 each).

BANDON: P Prendergast; A O’Connell, P Murphy, J O’Donovan; D Lucey, J Hickey, T Twohig; C Dullea, C Calnan; D Crowley, M Cahalane, A Murphy; M Sugrue, R Crowley, C O’Mahony.

Subs: R Long for D Crowley(45), M O’Regan for C O’Mahony(55), P Barry for C Dullea(59).

MALLOW: P Buckley; J O’Hanlon, F O’Neill, J Healy; P Healy, K Sheehan, D Moynihan; P Lyons, N O’Riordan; C Murphy, S Hayes, G Sweeney; P Herlihy, J Hayes; A Sheehan.

Subs: T Doyle for G Sweeney(ht), C Carroll for J Hayes (45), P Hennessey for T Doyle(50).

Referee: B Murphy(Carrigtwohill).