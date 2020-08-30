Room for improvement as Bride Rovers stumble into last eight 

Cork SAHC: Bride Rovers 0-16 Kilworth 0-14

Bride Rovers secured a quarter-final date with Newcestown after a narrow win over local rivals Kilworth at Glanworth in the Co-Op Superstores Senior A Hurling Championship.

Entering the game Bride Rovers were in pole position to qualify for the knock out stages but some bad shooting from placed balls could have cost them victory and a big improvement will be needed if they are to progress in this competition.

Kilworth had their opportunities to secure their first win of this campaign as the sides were level on five occasions, four in the second half but the experience of the Rathcormack side proved the difference in an exciting finish.

Kilworth must now turn their attention to a relegation play-off final against Killeagh if they are to retain their senior status.

With five minutes remaining Bride Rovers held a three point lead with Kilworth hunting for a goal but solid defending from Tadgh O’Sullivan, Brian Murphy and Eoin Roche kept them at bay.

A point from Liam Whelan and a free by Noel McNamara reduced the deficit to the minimum nearing the hour mark but a sixth pointed free from William Finnegan saw Bride Rovers hold on for the win.

The victors outscored their opponents four points to one at the end of the first quarter but they were to remain scoreless for 16 minutes.

At the other end Kilworth hit seven points on the bounce. McNamara hit five (four frees) goalkeeper Kieran Walsh struck a long-range free and a point from play from Jamie Sheehan had Kilworth 0-8 to 0-5 ahead before Cian O’Connor ended the Bride Rovers' scoring famine with a point on the stroke of half time.

Three wides at the start of the second half by Kilworth proved costly as Bride Rovers led 0-10 to 0-9 at the water break with three points from Finnegan and one by Daniel Dooley. Two frees from McNamara edged Kilworth in front but three points from Finnegan and one each by James Mannix and Eoin Roche setup an exciting finish.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: W Finnegan (0-8, 6f), C O’Connor (0-2), D Dooley, J Mannix, E Roche, R Prendergast, P O’Flynn, B Roche (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara (0-10, 9f), K Walsh (1f), J Sheehan, B Sheehan, L Whelan (0-1 each).

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; J Pratt, B Murphy, T O’Sullivan; S O’Connor, E Roche, S Walsh; D Dooley, K Kearney; W Finnegan, R Prendergast, P O’Flynn; M Collins, C O’Connor, B Roche.

Subs: Jason Mannix for Collins (8 inj), M Quinn for Pratt (41 inj), DJ Cahill for S O’Connor (44 inj), C Barry for O’Flynn (56).

KILWORTH: K Walsh; M McNamara, N Byrne, A O’Hara; D Twomey, E McGrath, T Twomey; J McCarthy, J Saich; E Carey, L Whelan, W Condon; J Sheehan, N McNamara, B Sheehan.

Sub: M Sheehan for Twomey (41).

Referee: B Coniry (Crosshaven).