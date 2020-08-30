Newcestown making light of dual mandate as they score impressive win over Cloyne

Cork SAHC: Newcestown 2-24 Cloyne 3-9

Newcestown’s third-quarter scoring burst was decisive as they saw off Cloyne at Páirc Uí Rinn to reach the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC quarter-finals.

Having been a point down at half-time, the West Cork side scored six unanswered points in the first ten minutes of the second half and their lead was never less than three points after that.

A tally of 2-24 was supplied by eight players, though Cork star Luke Meade wasn’t one of them. Instead, he was influential at centre-back, where he was detailed to pick up Paudie O’Sullivan.

“We were toying with this for a couple of years,” Newcestown manager Jim O’Sullivan said of the ploy. “Luke likes playing at centre-back, but it’s about trying to find other players to fill in.

"Competition is building up and it’s a luxury to have him there. He was marking Paudie, who picks up great positions but Luke is able to dictate the whole thing for us.”

While Noel Cahill’s fourth-minute goal put Cloyne 1-0 to 0-1 in front, Newcestown responded well and were 0-6 to 1-2 ahead by the water-break before the momentum shifted again. Cahill’s second goal, set up by corner-back Dave Jermyn, put Cloyne back in front, with points from Keith Dennehy and Paudie O’Sullivan edging them four ahead but it was only a fleeting experience.

After Luke Meade set up Seán O’Donovan for the first of five points from play, two from Healy had the gap down to one and that was still the case at half-time, Cloyne leading by 2-5 to 0-10. On the resumption, Newcestown stepped it up a gear and six straight points were ultimately the winning of the game. Healy had three frees while Jack Meade scored one and set up another for Seán O’Donovan with David Buckley also on target.

Shortly before the water-break, Cloyne might have cut a five-point lead to two when Diarmuid O’Sullivan, just on as a sub, set up Mikey Cahill for a goal chance but Cathal Wilson saved well.

Though a pair of Brian Walsh points closed the margin, Newcestown struck a decisive blow in the 51st minute as Jack Meade’s pass allowed Tadgh Twomey to drive forward before sending a low shot to the net.

Further points from Healy, O’Donovan (two) and Fionn Keane had them 1-21 to 2-8 clear with Cloyne’s cause further weakened as Éanna Motherway was sent off. They had a brief chink of light as Diarmuid O’Sullivan netted after a free from his brother Paudie had been kept out by Micheál McSweeney, but Newcestown drove on again. Victory was underlined as sub Cárthach Keane diverted home a free and they had 12 points to spare at the end.

A quarter-final clash with Bride Rovers awaits for them, but first is a winner-takes-all football clash with Carbery Rangers. While Jim O’Sullivan is a fan of the group system, the toll on clubs like Newcestown is something he feels needs to be addressed. “I like it as a format,” he said. “Every club had an interest in today – some were looking to top their group and go straight into a semi-final, others were trying to qualify and you had teams looking to stay out of the relegation battle.

“The one fear I’d have going forward is that, when you’re a dual club, playing six weeks out of seven is very tough.

“We’ve 12 players starting for both, so that is tough, but overall I’m in favour of the league system.”

Scorers for Newcestown: C Healy (0-10, 7 frees), S O’Donovan (0-5), J Meade (0-3, 0-1 sideline), T Twomey (1-1), C Keane (1-0), D Buckley (0-2), F Keane, J Kelleher, E Kenneally (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cloyne: N Cahill (2-0), P O’Sullivan (0-3, 1 free), D O’Sullivan (1-0), B Walsh, M Cahill (0-2f) (0-2 each), K Dennehy, A Walsh (0-1 free) (0-1 each).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; G O’Donovan, C Twomey, M McSweeney; C O’Neill, L Meade, M Courtney; T Twomey, C Dinneen; D Buckley, J Kelleher, J Meade; F Keane, S O’Donovan, C Healy.

Subs: D Twomey for Buckley (53), C Keane for Healy (58), E Collins for Kelleher, E Kenneally for O’Neill (both 60).

CLOYNE: D Óg Cusack; D Jermyn, S Beausang, B Fleming; J Hallihan, B Minihane, É Motherway; K Dennehy, A Walsh; C Cahill, P O’Sullivan, C Mullins; M Cahill, B Walsh, N Cahill.

Subs: D O’Sullivan for C Cahill (37), A Sherlock for Mullis (45), B O’Shea for M Cahill (50), C Motherway for B Walsh (56).

Referee: C O’Regan (Ballyhea).