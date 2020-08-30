Clinical Keating wows as West Cork crush Aghada

West Cork 9-15

Aghada 1-9

Ger McCarthy, Cloughduv

Cork Ladies SFC semi-final

West Cork crushed Aghada to reach their third consecutive Cork LGFA senior final in Cloughduv on Saturday evening.

Runners-up for the past three seasons, Brian McCarthy’s side started at a high tempo and never relented.

West Cork’s response to arch rivals Mourneabbey’s equally convincing semi-final win over Éire Óg sets up a wonderful decider early next month.

Fiona Keating was star of the show: five goals from the Courcey Rovers forward rubber-stamped her division’s third consecutive county final appearance.

“We will have learned a lot from tonight as we left chances behind us,” Keating said. “We saw what they did, scoring 2-2 late on, to Kinsale in the last game and knew they are a die-hard team that never gives up. Now, we will get back to training, learn from the mistakes we made and prepare for Mourneabbey.”

It is not that Aghada played badly, rather, their opponents never allowed them into the game. Emma Farmer, Hannah Looney and Amanda Bennett toiled hard but in truth, Aghada were overwhelmed during a torrid first half before delivering a much-improved display after the break. A blistering start saw West Cork rip through Aghada’s defence to score four goals inside the opening 20 minutes - Keating netting each time. The second period proved a much scrappier affair but West Cork still managed to find the net an additional five times. Aghada enjoyed their best spell either side of the interval thanks to 1-1 from Bennett and a brace of Farmer points. Yet, West Cork quickly reasserted their dominance with Melissa Duggan, Áine Terry O’Sullivan and Keating goals making it 7-14 to 1-9 heading into the closing stages.

There was still time for O’Sullivan and Libby Coppinger to find the net and round off a memorable West Cork performance.

So, for the third time in as many years, it will be Mourneabbey and West Cork facing off in the Cork senior county final. It promises to be another epic encounter if Saturday’s imperious semi-final displays are anything to go by.

Scorers for West Cork: F Keating (5-0), Á T O’Sullivan (2-8, 2f), L Coppinger (1-4), M Duggan (1-1), D Kiely (0-2).

Scorers for Aghada: E Farmer (0-5, 2f), A Bennett (1-1), H Looney (0-2), C Moran (0-1).

WEST CORK: M O’Brien (Clonakilty); S Courtney (Castlehaven), S Hayes (Rosscarbery), C O’Sullivan (Beara); E Spillane (Bantry Blues), C O’Shea (Beara), M O’Donovan (Clonakilty); M Duggan (Dohenys), E Kiely (Valley Rovers); Á T O’Sullivan (captain, Beara), R Murphy (Bantry Blues), L Harte (O’Donovan Rossa); F Keating (Courcey Rovers), L Coppinger (St Colums), D Kiely (Valley Rovers).

Subs: M Barrett (Clonakilty) for E Kiely (ht), C Maguire (Rosscarbery) for M O’Donovan (39), E Tarrant (Bandon) for D Kiely (57).

AGHADA: S Walsh; C Tynan, K O’Farrell, S O’Driscoll; S McAllister, C Walsh, M Leahy; S Leahy, H Looney; A McGrath, E Farmer (captain), R Leahy; A Bennett, M Phelan-Sweeney, C Moran.

Subs: K Smith for A McGrath (29), S Phelan for A Bennett (ht), C McInnes for C Tynan (45), L Linehan for M Phelan-Sweeney (48), S McCarthy for C Moran (48).

Referee: D Taffe (Passage West).