O’Connor and Healy shine brightest as impressive Sarsfields power to quarter-finals

Cork PSHC: Sarsfields 2-30 Ballyhea 1-15

Sarsfields powered past Ballyhea in Mourneabbey on Saturday evening to secure their place in the knockout stages of the PSHC 2020 with an impressive 18-point win.

The Glanmire side may have been all but through before this one ever began however the men in blue were hunting a place in the semis so a big score was required – and those selected didn’t disappoint with a very impressive tally of 2-30.

Led in the scoring stakes by Jack O’Connor, Liam Healy and James Sweeney, Sars looked good right from the off and for long periods looked to be playing like champions – something that may well end up being the case if they continue in this form.

Cork’s Daniel Kearney impressed around the middle with Sweeney up front causing no end of problems for a Ballyhea side that had their work cut out for them just staying in touch.

Paul Leopold at the centre back position was a colossus all game – not only keeping his opposite number at bay but he also popped up with four long range points.

A brace from Aaron Myres as well as a pair from Cian Darcy also hurt the Avondhu side’s chances of success.

For the north Cork side Pa O’Callaghan impressed as usual with Maurice O’Sullivan and Jamie Copps also doing well on a night when things just didn’t ever really go their way.

Sarsfields' James Sweeney and Daniel Hogan go highest from Ballyhea's Mark Crowley and Adam Barrett. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In fact, Ballyhea lost Copps late on to a nasty looking knee injury which will be a blow to them in a couple of weeks’ time.

Right from the off Sars looked up for this one and led by nine after only 15 minutes thanks in part to O’Connor’s net buster on 10 minutes.

Ballyhea had to rely on O’Callaghan and Morrissey for all the early scores but that was never likely to be enough as Sarsfields pushed on at every opportunity, scoring at will against a strong enough breeze.

The Glanmire side’s dominance continued to the break and they went to the interval leading by 1-15 to 0-8.

After the interval, Ballyhea threw what they had at Sars and despite scoring five points in the third quarter they were rocked once more when Sweeney turned and fired to Mikey Browne’s net.

Credit to Ballyhea they fought on to the death but Sarsfields scored the last seven points here to deservedly book their place in the knockout stages.

Scorers for Sarsfields: L Healy 0-11 (six frees, one '65); J O’Connor 1-4; J Sweeney 1-2; P Leopold 0-4; D Walsh 0-3; A Myres, C Darcy 0-2 each, D Kearney, D Hogan, 0-1 each.

Ballyhea: P O’Callaghan 1-10 (four frees, One Sixty Five, Goal Pen); M O’Sullivan 0-4; E O’Leary 0-1.

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; W Kearney, C Leahy, C O’Sullivan; E Murphy, D Kearney, C Roche; P Leopold, D English; A Myres, L Healy, D Walsh; C Darcy, J Sweeney, J O’Connor.

Subs: D Hogan for A Myres (45), L Hackett for C Darcy (45), T Og Murphy for D English (50).

BALLYHEA: M Browne; M Crowley, A Barrett, K Copps; M Morrissey, L O’Connor, J O’Leary; J Copps, C Cox; P O’Callaghan, J Morrissey, T Hanley; S O’Kelly, M O’Sullivan, E O’Leary.

Subs: E O’Sullivan for S O’Kelly (40), D Copps for M Morrissey (50).

Referee: C Lyons (Nemo Rangers)