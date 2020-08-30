Glen Rovers through to Cork Premier SHC semi-final after emphatic win over Na Piarsaigh

Glen Rovers 2-21 Na Piarsaigh 0-12

Glen Rovers secured the one automatic semi-final spot in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC as they eased past Na Piarsaigh at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Two Group C wins over St Finbarr’s and Carrigtwohill having confirmed the Glen’s place in the knockout stages, but first place wasn’t guaranteed as a Na Piarsaigh win would have given them top spot.

However, the Glen led throughout and, having led by 1-11 to 0-8 at half-time, they surged clear in the second half to finish as the group winners with the best scoring difference, earning them a semi-final against Sarsfields or Erin’s Own.

Nevertheless, despite the defeat, Na Piarsaigh take second place as a result of St Finbarr’s win over Carrigtwohill.

Glen manager Richie Kelleher was satisfied with how his team had dealt with the task at hand.

“We came down here to give a performance and see where it took us,” he said.

“We didn’t have the calculators out at all – you can’t come down and say you need to win by five or six points or whatever because that’s when you’ll get caught.

“It looks like we’re going to be in the top spot but the only thing with that is that we’ll be waiting a month and we’ll have to play someone who has come through a quarter-final.”

Having moved 0-4 to 0-1 clear following the first of Simon Kennefick’s points in the 11th minute, the Glen took firm control of the game when a goalward ball by excellent wing-back Robert Downey travelled all the way to the Piarsaigh net.

Patrick Horgan’s point – the third of 13 – opened up a seven-point lead and though Shane Forde replied with a good Piarsaigh point before the water-break, Liam Coughlan and Horgan eased the Glen further clear after the resumption.

They might have had further goals but Na Piarsaigh Anthony Dennehy did well to hook Kennefick while Dean Brosnan’s run set up a chance for Conor Dorris but his pulled effort was narrowly wide.

Further Horgan frees left them 1-11 to 0-5 in front by the 29th minute but Na Piarsaigh finished the half well with Gordon Joyce’s excellent long-range point followed by two from Evan Sheehan to leave them six behind at the interval.

Donal Cronin and Liam Coughlan, Glen Rovers, try to dispossess Anthony Dennehy of Na Piarsaigh. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

That burst was cancelled out within four minutes of the second half commencing, however, as two Horgan frees were followed by a Kennefick point. Sheehan did reply to bring his own tally to six points but it was 1-15 to 0-10 by the water-break and the Glen dominated the closing stages.

Horgan continued to display his customary accuracy from play and frees, with Mark Dooley doing well to win ball in the air and getting in on the scoring act too while Kennefick was a constant thorn in Na Piarsaigh’s side.

He got the second goal on 54 minutes, Dooley the provider, and in injury time they had a chance of a third goal when Dean Brosnan was fouled for a penalty after a powerful run. For once, Horgan failed to find the target, his shot hitting the post and tailing wide, but their status as top seeds was unaffected.

Being able to work the whole squad has been a big bonus, Kelleher feels.

“It’s a shortened season obviously because of Covid,” he said, “but it’s great because we have our inter-county players.

“We’ve been in a mini-bubble for the last couple of months and it’s great, you go down the field and all the players are there, the young fellas are playing an underage game and they’re seeing Hoggie or Robert Downey or Stephen McDonnell.

The whole place is buzzing but we won’t get carried away because we’ve been here before and we didn’t get over the line. We just need to keep our heads down, focus on the semi-final and see who’ll be playing and plan for that.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 0-13 (0-10 frees), S Kennefick 1-4, R Downey 1-1, D Brosnan, L Coughlan, M Dooley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: E Sheehan 0-9 (0-4 frees), S Forde, C Hanifin, G Joyce 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; S McDonnell, D Dooling, A Lynch; R Downey, B Moylan, D Noonan; D Cronin, A O’Donovan; D Brosnan, P Horgan, M Dooley; C Dorris, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.

Subs: D Tynan for Dooley (42-47, blood), L Horgan for Coughlan (47).

NA PIARSAIGH: L Donovan; A Dennehy, K Power, C Buckley; G Joyce, C Joyce, D Connery; K Forde, K Buckley; C Hanifin, E Sheehan, K Moynihan; D Gunnin, P Guest, S Forde.

Subs: E Hanifin for Gunning (43), G Healy for Buckley (46), D Lee for Moynihan (51), D Maguire for C Hanifin (60).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer).