Goals the decisive factor in Blackrock victory over Bishopstown

Blackrock 4-15 Bishopstown 0-18

Goals were the decisive factor in this Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC Group B game played in Ballyanley on Saturday evening.

Blackrock plundered four, their southside rivals drew a blank and there lay the difference between the two sides.

That Bishopstown failed to get a result from any of their games doesn’t seem to be a fair reflection of their overall competitiveness.

Nonetheless, it leaves them facing a relegation playoff against Ballyhea while Blackrock’s perfect record secured them the second seed and sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final with their neighbours from Douglas.

The Rockies were the more balanced side here and had a greater spread of scorers while Bishopstown, shorn of seven panellists due to injury, though well coached and well organised relied too much on the Murray brothers, Brian and Thomas, and Patrick Cronin for their scores.

Timing, is of course everything and the timing of the Blackrock majors were crucial in the final analysis here.

The teams were well matched early on and were level six times as they broke for water with the scores tied at 0-6 apiece.

Mark O’Keeffe had two for Blackrock while Robbie Cotter, Daniel Meaney, Cathal Cormack and Alan Connolly also found their range.

Cronin and the two Murrays combined for five of Bishopstown’s tally with the busy Conor Hegarty adding the other and with Shane O’Neill looking imperious at full-back, they would have been happy with their start.

Then came a devastating two-goal salvo from the excellent Mark O’Keeffe. For the first he claimed a long delivery from John O’Sullivan at the back post before blasting it past Ken O’Halloran.

The second effort lacked the same fizz but garnered the same result and when Gavin Connolly pointed a long range free the Rockies had more than double scores on the ‘Town men, 2-7 to 0-6.

Points from Cronin and Thomas Murray sandwiched a Connolly free to leave six between them at the break, 2-8 to 0-8, but the signs were looking ominous for Bishopstown.

They continued to take the game to Blackrock on the re-start, however. Cronin added three more frees, Brain Murray tapped over two points and Brian Murray scored from an exquisite sideline cut.

But they never really got over O’Keeffe’s two goal burst as the Rockies matched them score for score.

Connolly had three points of his own for the Rockies while scores David O’Farrell, Ciarán Cormack and Cotter made it 2-14 to 0-14 entering the final quarter.

Any hopes the Town had of a comeback were soon extinguished, however, as Cork panellist Michael O’Halloran announced his return to action.

He claimed possession on the Bishopstown ’45, popped the ball off to Alan Connolly before being on hand for the return pass and crashing home Blackrock’s third goal.

Connolly followed it up with a free but Bishopstown kept plugging away.

Thomas Murray tapped over his third point, Brian Murray added his fifth, Cronin his eighth before a Alan O’Sullivan brought the margin down to six again with a cracking long-range effort.

The Rockies then finished with a flourish as Alan Connolly goaled after good work from Ciarán Cormack.

It capped a very satisfactory group campaign for the 2017 finalists. They have more options up front in Cotter, Connolly and Tadhg Deasy who was omitted for this one.

They also have Michael O’Halloran coming back to full fitness and they will relish their clash with Douglas.

The last time Bishopstown faced the threat of relegation in 2011, they defeated Ballinhassig before making the 2012 county final.

2021 seems a long way away at the moment, and all that matters to them is their clash with Ballyhea.

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (1-6, 5 frees), M O’Keeffe (2-2), M O’Halloran (1-0), R Cotter (0-2), G Connolly (free), Cathal Cormack, D Meaney, D O’Farrell and Ciarán Cormack (0-1 each) Scorers for Bishopstown: P Cronin (0-8, 5 frees), T Murray (0-5, 1 s/l, 1 free), B Murray (0-3), C Hegarty and A O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; R Laide, G Norberg, J Ryan; Cathal Cormack (Capt), N Cashman, S Murphy; D Meaney, D O’Farrell; M O’Keeffe, Ciarán Cormack, J O’Sullivan; A Connolly, S O’Keeffe, R Cotter.

Subs: M O’Halloran for Ciarán Cormack (36 min), J Golden for O’Farrell (47 min), Ciarán Cormack for O’Sullivan (58 min).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran (Capt); E Byrne, S O’Neill, S Murphy; D Lester, B McConville, B Murphy; C Hegarty, B Murray; T Murray, S Lordan, P Cronin; M Power, M O’Driscoll, J Scally.

Subs: L Lordan for Power (42 min), C O’Hora for Hegarty (49 min), A O’Sullivan for S Lordan (52 min).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).