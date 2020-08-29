Leinster-Ulster: Stockdale spreads wings but no 'dying desire' to play 15 for Ireland

So, there was Jacob Stockdale scoring another try against Connacht last week. Old news, in one way, but this one was packaged differently. The locks are gone, replaced by a severe if aerodynamic shaved crown. The number on his back has changed as well.

Three of his nine appearances for Ulster this season, including last Sunday's, have come at full-back rather than wing. It's a position he played only once each term for his province in the last three campaigns so this is his deepest dive at 15 since his days with the Ireland U20s.

It seems like madness in a way. This is a guy who scored ten times in just nine appearances as a winger for Ireland back in the 2017/18 campaign and, while that ratio has dipped, his ability to do damage along the tramlines is not in question.

His solo score against New Zealand in Dublin almost two years ago bears particular witness to this.

The other side to this argument is that Ireland could do with the extra competition for the No.15 shirt. Rob Kearney's long and gilded service is over. Jordan Larmour, by his own admission, is still learning the ropes there after his own migration infield.

"One thing about Jacob, obviously on the wing he is an out-and-out finisher,” says Ulster attack coach Dwayne Peel. “That's a massive strength of his, but I would say he has got a lot of football ability in him. In terms of a rugby player, he's not just a pure athlete.

"You saw at the weekend, some of his kicking ability at full-back. He has got a big boot on him and he can distribute as well. He is obviously a talented player, so we want him on the ball as much as we can. We just feel at present, with a few injuries etc, full-back really suits him.”

There are any number of others in the Irish system who can and do turn out at full-back but none tick all the boxes. Andrew Conway, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw have all found more profitable berths elsewhere. Likewise Joey Carbery and Ian Madigan.

Will Addison is likely the best of the rest, but it is his injury issues of late that have seen Stockdale slip into his usual shirt with Ulster. The Munster duo of Mike Haley and Matt Gallagher will be more concerned about claiming a red jersey for now.

Truth is, test-ready full-backs have not been in huge supply for Ireland for some time so you might think that the sight of Stockdale dipping his toe in that department would be a welcome one for Andy Farrell.

"It's not something me and Faz have really talked about,” says Stockdale. “Obviously there's already a number of really good full-backs in Ireland. There's definitely stiff competition in that sense. It's something I'm keen to do, not because I have a real dying desire to play full-back but more because it will make me a better player all-round.

"I'm a strong believer that versatility creates a better player because you understand what the players around you want whenever you're playing in that position. You look at someone like Will Addison who can drop into 13, drop into full-back and play on the wing. Like, he played plenty of times on the wing for Sale. That's made Will a really well-rounded player who understands the game really well.”

Stockdale is one of seven starters from Ulster's defeat to Connacht who gets the nod again here. Most notable of the incomers is Ian Madigan who makes his first start for the province at ten having made a debut as a replacement for Billy Burns six days ago.

Head coach Dan McFarland was seething with his side's performance in that 26-20 defeat, their fire having apparently been extinguished by Edinburgh's defeat of Glasgow the evening before, a result which secured Ulster's place in the knockout stages.

Leinster had guaranteed that same berth even before the pandemic struck and stopped play but they gave a far more focused and physical display in beating Munster by to points last week when Leo Cullen started more or less all of his fit, front line troops.

The Leinster boss, eager to give others a chance to get the competitive juices flowing again lessen the load on his star names, has made 15 changes to his starting line-up. It makes for a XV loaded with youth but backed up by the likes of Michael Bent, Sean Cronin and Devin Toner.

Another old head on duty will be Rob Kearney who makes his 219th appearance for Leinster 14 years and three months on from his debut. Stockdale has spoken before about Kearney's ability to communicate as a full-back. He'll be treated to the full soundtrack today.