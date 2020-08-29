A time that has revealed what clubs and communities are for

Passage have been in a Waterford county senior final before, but this is different. For everybody.

Club chairman Michael Murphy’s experience of the semi-final can stand for everyone’s.

“We watched it online and all that. It was a close game, and Mount Sion were coming back at our fellas towards the end but they stood up to it well, in fairness. They held out.

“Then it’s the final whistle and you’re off out to cut the grass in the garden. The usual celebrations just don’t happen.”

In normal circumstances, a convoy of supporters would have streamed into Waterford from the fishing village and its hinterland for the semi-final.

Last weekend?

“I spoke to our lads before they left our own field here to go into Walsh Park,” says Murphy.

“Then I went off home. Very strange.

“There’s no lead-in, really. We won last Sunday and now we’re in a county final, but look at where we were. Ten, twelve weeks ago we didn’t think be in a field at all, and now there’s a county final ahead of us.”

Murphy pays tribute to the efforts made by all in Passage.

“In fairness, the advice from the GAA at county and national level has been very concise, the information coming to the club — to all clubs — has been great.

“The people I think we should focus on are the Covid supervisors. If you'd mentioned that as a job in a GAA club last year people would think you were mad, but a group of people from each team, each underage group, has chipped in there.

“We went to the coaches, the coaches went to the parents and said we needed volunteers. Those people didn’t know what they were getting into, because we didn't have the detail of what they’d be doing at that stage, but we got numerous volunteers from each of our teams.

“That helped us follow the guidelines and to get the club up and running very quickly.”

That means unglamorous work, he points out: “It’s cleaning down the toilets before and after training, sanitising door handles, making sure hand sanitisers are available and are topped up, that people have filled out the questionnaires.

“It’s not a dream job but it was heartening to get the response we did across the entire club.

“As a chairman you spend your time asking people to do stuff, but the reaction was great.

“Maybe with the lockdown there was a different situation, too. Before that people were stretched, going here, there and everywhere, time-poor, but when they saw the benefit of the kids going back to play, and the adults, they all rowed in behind it.”

The community spirit is tighter than the constituency might suggest. Passage is a central point but the club draws from an entire region — from Cheekpoint through Faithlegg, Passage East, through Woodstown and out to Ballymacaw.

“People might think it’s a huge area, but population-wise it isn’t.

“A place like Dunmore East fills up during the summer but they’re all holiday-makers, it’s a false picture.

“But every family is involved, and they all put their shoulders to the wheel.”

Community spirit isn’t a vague idea in Passage. In a fishing village it’s a basic principle.

“It is. There have been tragedies here over the years with fishing and seafaring that people would probably be aware of, but there’s another side to all of that too.

“For instance, people would need a hand taking their boats up, and bringing in the nets, and those were always community efforts.

“The fishing is more or less gone from the locality, really, but it’s great to see the community effort, that spirit, live on.”

There had been a club in the thirties centred on Passage, but it fell away with so many making their living as seafarers. However, in 1960 there was a field day in nearby Geneva Barracks that sparked a revival.

“There was a match between Cheekpoint and Faithlegg — they weren’t clubs, just lads who got together for the field day.

“They enjoyed it and decided to pursue it. There was a meeting in John Hearne’s garage and then there was another meeting in Cheekpoint, and they formed a club which affiliated to the Waterford board.”

It might be six decades ago, but some of those founder members still pitch in to support the red and white.

“John is still with us, he’s life president of the club and I’d say he’s been crying with pride since Sunday. Patrick Keating Sr is vice president. Fintan Walsh is the PRO. The likes of Pat Fowler and Dick Donnelly still support the team. It’s great.”

One or two of them might have popped up in Walsh Park at the final whistle last week. Defender Noel Connors mentioned their presence in an interview.

“We know who they are and they’re being slagged all week about it,” laughs Murphy.

“One of them has a son living nearby (Walsh Park) and he went in there to watch it. The other man lives close enough to Walsh Park anyway.

“They both walked down to the gate with five minutes to go — neither knew the other would be there — and when they arrived, a couple of people had left so they could go in.”

The reward is a date with Ballygunner, who have dominated Waterford for years. They’re gunning for a seventh title in a row — it was Passage who last beat them in a county decider, the sensational 2013 game.

“The lads haven’t thought beyond each match,” says Murphy. “Ballygunner are immense in every way — numbers, conditioning, experience — but we’re going in to do what we’ve done for the last few weeks.

“Michael Walsh (manager), Sean Twomey, Michael Hayes, Pa Kearney, David Whelan — they’ve all done a fantastic job with the lads.

“The players trained this week, had a tap-around Friday night, that’s all. We’ll be watching the games online, but there’s no big get-together planned. It’s not allowed, anyway.

“When you see how things are going with this you’d be inclined to ask yourself if we overdid things in the past, maybe.

“If you think of the old way, you’re in the dressing-room an hour before the throw-in. You’re getting togged off and watching some lad get a rubdown. Waiting to get out there.

“Now you’re literally getting out of the car and walking in the gate of the pitch so the ref can throw in the ball.”

The experience has made them focus on what’s important, he says.

“It’s our 60th year, and we had various things planned which can’t happen, for obvious reasons.

“But what can happen is what the club was formed for, to play hurling. The best way to celebrate the anniversary is by playing the game.”