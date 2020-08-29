Preview: This weekend's Cork and Kerry championship GAA

TODAY:

Premier SHC (all 7pm)

Group A: Midleton v Douglas, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Stokes).

With one win and one loss each, this game will decide who finishes in second place in the group – a draw would see Midleton progress on scoring-difference. Conor Lehane, Pa White and Tommy O’Connell should be instrumental for the Magpies. Shane Kingston scored 12 points in Douglas’s loss to Sarsfields, with Alan Cadogan bagging 1-4.

Verdict: Midleton.

Sarsfields v Ballyhea, Mourneabbey (C Lyons).

Wins over Midleton and Douglas mean Sarsfields can’t be overtaken. Liam Healy, Jack O’Connor and James Sweeney have all contributed but their scoring-difference will need a boost if they are to get the one semi-final spot. Ballyhea, who can’t qualify but must try to avoid the relegation play-off, will have Pa O’Callaghan and Tom Hanley as key figures in attack.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

Group B: Blackrock v Bishopstown, Ballyanly (M Maher).

As with Group A, first and fourth places are locked in. Blackrock had big performances from Alan Connolly and Tadhg Deasy in seeing off Newtownshandrum and will hope to finish with the best record for that semi-final place. Bishopstown, who led against both Erin’s Own and Newtown before losing, will be powered by Pa Cronin, Thomas Murray and Brian Murray.

Verdict: Blackrock.

Erin’s Own v Newtownshandrum, Glantane (J Larkin).

Clear terms – winners go to the quarter-finals and the losers are out, with Erin’s Own advancing if the game were to finish in a draw. Eoghan Murphy, Robbie O’Flynn and Ronan Twomey will look to make it happen for the Glounthaune side while Newtown have big players like Tim O’Mahony, Jamie Coughlan and Conor Twomey.

Verdict: Newtownshandrum.

Group C: Glen Rovers v Na Piarsaigh, Páirc Uí Rinn (C Lane).

The Glen have secured qualification after wins over St Finbarr’s and Carrigtwohill but they would surrender top spot to their northside rivals with a defeat here. The scores of Patrick Horgan, Dean Brosnan and Conor Dorris will go a long way towards avoiding that but Piarsaigh can call on Evan Sheehan, Shane Forde and Christopher Joyce for inspiration.

Verdict: Glen Rovers.

St Finbarr’s v Carrigtwohill, Carrigaline, (A O'Connor).

Despite defeat to the Glen, Carrigtwohill would qualify if they won and Na Piarsaigh lost, provided there was a 12-point swing. Liam Gosnell, Seán Walsh and Tomás Hogan will be called upon to give them a chance of doing that. The Barrs, with John Cremin now in charge, are playing for pride as they would need a big turnaround in scoring to stay out of the relegation play-off. Brian Hayes, Damien Cahalane and Conor Cahalane will be their leading lights.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s.

SAHC (all 4pm).

Group A: Cloyne v Newcestown, Páirc Uí Rinn (C O’Regan).

This is effectively a knockout game, albeit with Newcestown having a scoring-difference advantage that would stand to them in a draw. Mikey Cahill, Ashley Walsh and Paudie O’Sullivan should account for the bulk of Cloyne’s scores while Newcestown have key players in Luke Meade, Tadgh Twomey and Cian Healy.

Verdict: Newcestown.

Killeagh v Kanturk, Castlelyons (D Copps).

A thrilling win over Newcestown put Kanturk in control of the group and they will target a semi-final place against a Killeagh side that needs to win to escape the relegation play-off. Lorcán McLoughlin, Ryan Walsh and Liam O’Keeffe have all done well for Kanturk, while Killeagh will hope for big displays from Eoghan Keniry and Andrew Leahy.

Verdict: Kanturk.

Group B: Bandon v Mallow, Coachford (B Murphy).

Despite a 13-point to Charleville three weeks ago, Bandon are almost guaranteed a quarter-final place if they win and Mark Sugrue, Ronan Crowley and Mike Cahalane could have a big say in that. If Mallow are to put themselves in the qualification mix, then it’s probable that Cormac Murphy and Aaron Sheehan will be influential.

Verdict: Mallow.

Charleville v Fermoy, Kildorrery (N O’Neill).

Charleville have seen off Mallow and Bandon and they currently possess the best scoring-difference of the three group leaders and Darragh Fitzgibbon, Jack Doyle and Mark Kavanagh ensure they are not short of scoring sources. However, a Fermoy win would almost certainly put them through and David Lardner, Brian O’Sullivan and Shane Aherne are likely to be integral if that happens.

Verdict: Charleville.

Group C: Fr O’Neills v Ballymartle, Cobh (T O’Donovan).

Last year’s PIHC champions O’Neills have beaten Kilworth and Bride Rovers, with Declan Dalton and Mark O’Keeffe shining for them and a win or a draw will leave them top. Ballymartle looked to be heading out until Darren McCarthy’s late goal gave them victory over Kilworth and Brian Corry is another who could cause O’Neills trouble – a win for the south-east side would give them top spot at best or a three-way tie at worst.

Verdict: Fr O’Neills.

Kilworth v Bride Rovers, Glanworth (B Coniry).Despite two defeats, Kilworth could still salvage something with a win of five points or more and they will need James Sheehan and Noel McNamara to make that happen. William Finnegan, Brian Roche and Dan Dooley are expected to weigh in on the scoreboard if Bride get the win that will almost definitely guarantee them a knockout place.

Verdict: Bride Rovers.

Kerry SFC quarter-finals

Legion v St Brendan’s, Austin Stack Park, 5pm, (B O’Shea).

Ivan Parker was in sparkling form for St Brendan’s in their win over West Kerry, with David Griffin and Michael Kelliher impressing too. James O’Donoghue and Jamie O’Sullivan did much to help Legion past Kerins O’Rahillys and they will be battle-hardened.

Verdict: St Brendan’s.

East Kerry v St Kieran’s, Austin Stack Park, 7.15pm, (J Griffin)

The champions were too strong for Feale Rangers, with Darragh Roche and Paudie and David Clifford leading the way. St Kieran’s had strong input from Paul Walsh, Thomas Hickey and Eddie Horan as they racked up a tally of 0-22 against South Kerry but they conceded three goals and a repeat must be avoided.

Verdict: East Kerry

TOMORROW:

IAHC (all 2pm).

Group A: Argideen Rangers v Mayfield, Brinny (F Ó Murchú).

A win for Mayfield will guarantee them a knockout place if Kildorrery avoid defeat in the other game, but an Argideen win could set up a three-way tie for second. The city men are powered by Nicky Kelly and Daniel Lucey, while their Timoleague opponents will look to John Michael O’Callaghan and Paudie Butler.

Verdict: Mayfield.

Dungourney v Kildorrery, Rathcormac (J Horgan).

It would take at least a six-point defeat for Kildorrery to be eliminated but the north Cork men have impressed so far, with Peter O’Brien to the fore. Dungourney, denied victory against Mayfield with a late goal, will need big displays from Ryan Denny and Bill Ahern.

Referee: Kildorrery.

Group B: Douglas v Sarsfields, Blarney (J McEvoy).

A straight shootout between these sides, who have both lost to Éire Óg and both beaten Meelin. Douglas, who have lost key players to the senior team, will hope for strong outings from Richard Murphy and James Moylan, but Sars have a lot of firepower from Killian Murphy, Cormac Duggan and Patrick O’Driscoll.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

Éire Óg v Meelin, Mallow (J Murphy).

All cut and dried here as Éire Óg have secured top spot and Meelin will be bottom, but the Ovens side will be seeking a semi-final place and their Duhallow opponents will hope to avoid the relegation play-off.

Verdict: Éire Óg.

Group C: Glen Rovers v Cloughduv, Páirc Uí Rinn (E Sheehy).

The Glen have yet to pick up a point but ran Aghabullogue close last time out. Evan O’Connell and Paul Virgo are likely to lead their scoring charge, while Cloughduv, who overcame Midleton in their most recent game, are led by Mark Walsh and Brian Verling.

Verdict: Cloughduv.

Midleton v Aghabullogue, Ballinora (C Dineen).

Matthew Bradley and Shane Tarrant have impressed as Aghabullogue have won both games and a victory will give them a good chance of a semi-final place. Aaron Mulcahy is likely to be central to Midleton's cause.

Verdict: Aghabullogue.

Lower IHC (all 4pm).

Group A: Barryroe v Russell Rovers, Passage (P Lyons).

Verdict: Russell Rovers.

Ballygarvan v Kilbrittain, Bandon (W Wallis).

Verdict: Ballygarvan.

Group B: Castlemartyr v Ballymartle, Rostellan (A Hyland).

Verdict: Castlemartyr.

Milford v St Finbarr’s, Castletownroche.

Verdict: M Murphy.

Group C: St Catherine’s v Dripsey, Watergrasshill (C Ó Mocháin).

Verdict: St Catherine’s.

Tracton v Grenagh, Ballincollig (L Barry).

Verdict: Tracton.

Kerry SFC quarter-finals.

Dr Crokes v Templenoe, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm (S Mulvihill)

Tony Brosnan was the star as Crokes saw off Austin Stacks after extra time last week, ably assisted by Brian Looney and Micheál Burns. Kerry triumvirate Tadhg Morley, Killian Spillane and Adrian Spillane will need to excel if Templenoe are to build on last week’s successful senior debut against Dingle.

Verdict: Dr Crokes.

Mid Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm (P Hayes).

Mid Kerry served notice with a comfortable win over Kilcummin, benefiting from the returns of Peter Crowley and Gavin O’Grady, who scored 1-7. The twin scoring threats of Paul O’Connor and Stephen O’Brien got Kenmare past Shannon Rangers but this will be a tough test.

Verdict: Mid Kerry.