Saturday is moving day in Cork's hurling championships

It’s essentially knockout hurling at the business end of the Cork championships this weekend. The new format has been an unquestionable success with only St Finbarr’s, Ballyhea and Bishopstown out of Premier SHC play-off contention ahead of the final weekend of the group phase.

And the Irish Examiner will again live stream a juicy double-header on Saturday from the Senior A and Premier grades – with the loser in both games down and out of the championship.

There’s little doubt about the weekend’s main attraction – the Group A clash of Douglas and Midleton at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night in the Premier SHC. Both teams have a win each, and a loss to Sarsfields – and are down to their last life in this year’s campaign. Midleton’s points difference is markedly superior to Douglas’, who need a big night from their exciting attack.

It should be an attractive, scorefest – Cadogan, Lehane, Turnbull and Kingston have the capacity to light up any occasion. But it’s also a big Premier SHC night elsewhere, and our extended programme will have all the updates from the other games, the relegation permutations and the quarter-final pairings before we go off air. Colm O’Connor will be joined by the likes of Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath from 6.30 for the big match build-up. You won’t miss a thing.

Part of that discussion will be the fallout from Saturday’s Senior A Championship final round of fixtures, which throw in at 4pm. The Irish Examiner will be at Pairc Ui Rinn for another win-or-bust shootout between Newcestown and Cloyne, the winner progressing to the knockout phase, the vanquished heading home and out of the championship.

Mark Landers will join Des Curran in the commentary box for that one from 3.45pm in the first part of a Saturday special, free to view, from Examiner Sport and Cork GAA – in association with Co Op Superstores.