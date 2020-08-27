Saturday is moving day in Cork's hurling championships

Examiner Sport to live stream juicy double-header on Saturday from Cork Senior A and Premier hurling grades – with the loser in both games down and out of the championship.
Saturday is moving day in Cork's hurling championships
On the stretch: Douglas hope to have Brian Turnbull (right) back in action for Saturday's must-win Premier SHC meeting with Midleton. The loser bows out of the championship. The game is live on the Examiner Sport website, coverage from 6.30pm.
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 13:24 PM
Tony Leen

It’s essentially knockout hurling at the business end of the Cork championships this weekend. The new format has been an unquestionable success with only St Finbarr’s, Ballyhea and Bishopstown out of Premier SHC play-off contention ahead of the final weekend of the group phase.

And the Irish Examiner will again live stream a juicy double-header on Saturday from the Senior A and Premier grades – with the loser in both games down and out of the championship.

There’s little doubt about the weekend’s main attraction – the Group A clash of Douglas and Midleton at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night in the Premier SHC. Both teams have a win each, and a loss to Sarsfields – and are down to their last life in this year’s campaign. Midleton’s points difference is markedly superior to Douglas’, who need a big night from their exciting attack.

It should be an attractive, scorefest – Cadogan, Lehane, Turnbull and Kingston have the capacity to light up any occasion. But it’s also a big Premier SHC night elsewhere, and our extended programme will have all the updates from the other games, the relegation permutations and the quarter-final pairings before we go off air. Colm O’Connor will be joined by the likes of Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath from 6.30 for the big match build-up. You won’t miss a thing.

Part of that discussion will be the fallout from Saturday’s Senior A Championship final round of fixtures, which throw in at 4pm. The Irish Examiner will be at Pairc Ui Rinn for another win-or-bust shootout between Newcestown and Cloyne, the winner progressing to the knockout phase, the vanquished heading home and out of the championship.

Mark Landers will join Des Curran in the commentary box for that one from 3.45pm in the first part of a Saturday special, free to view, from Examiner Sport and Cork GAA – in association with Co Op Superstores.

More in this section

CNCorkGAA_489(1) New 'Rebels’ Bounty' fundraising draw promises more revenue for cash-strapped Cork clubs
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Dublin club appeals for fairness after forfeiting game over Covid fears
EOHCharleville02(1)(1) Promising signs for Cork in club form of rising Rebels

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices