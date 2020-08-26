Dublin club appeals for fairness after forfeiting game over Covid fears

Dublin club Clanna Gael Fontenoy argues that their players have been punished for “playing it safe” with Covid-19, after the club failed to gain a reprieve having forfeited last Sunday’s Dublin JHC game to Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Clanna Gael Fontenoy had requested a deferral of the match having learned, the Friday before the game, that a Ballyboden player had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That player had trained with his teammates the Sunday before the game.

In a statement, attributed to club chairperson Bernard Barron, Clanna Gael say: “Player concerns immediately arose about the implications of the positive test result and the very short timeline involved of approximately 36 hours to gather the facts and consider the risks and implications.

“A series of contacts followed immediately with Ballyboden St Enda's and the Dublin County Board both to gather the facts and related information and to discuss deferring the fixture on grounds of the health and safety of players and wider public. While Ballyboden were amenable to a deferral, the county board was not. Both were advised that, due to player and team management concerns, Clanns felt unable to fulfill the fixture; and formally submitted the case for deferral to the board.”

However, since it was ruled by the HSE that the teammates of the player were casual rather than close contacts, Clanna Gael’s request for a deferral was turned down and they were ruled to have forfeited the game.

An appeal has since been turned down by the Dublin County Board.

The Clanna Gael statement continues: “Given the particular circumstances of this case, including the short time frame for consideration, our players had real and understandable concerns for their safety and health and that of their families and communities. As a result, we simply sought a deferral of the fixture to a later date to allow a longer period of time to elapse after the infected player’s last point of contact with his fellow Ballyboden players. This would have been in line with the deferral of matches involving other Dublin clubs due to Covid-19 concerns.

“Our players daily face a level of Covid-19 related risk in the lives they lead and the work they do; and they knowingly accept a level of risk in order to continue playing the game of hurling. They continuously balance their desire to play with that risk. However, their judgement, supported by the club, was that in this particular instance that level of risk should have been further ameliorated by deferring the fixture for a short period of time.

“We believe this would have been in the interests not just of all players and team officials involved, but their wider contacts and communities. We very much regret that the Dublin County Board didn’t see things this way; and our players consider they’ve unfairly paid a price for playing it safe.”