Cork grouped with defending champions as Camogie Championship fixtures confirmed

Cork start their bid to regain the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship title against Offaly on the weekend of October 24/25, the Camogie Association have announced.

They are in Group 1 alongside defending champions Galway and Wexford, the 2017 and 2018 champions will have have to play six times in eight weeks if they are to regain the title.

Group 2 sees last year's beaten finalists Kilkenny pooled with Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath.

The winners of these two groups proceed straight to the semi-finals, with the runners-up going into the quarter-finals, where they will be joined with the top two teams in Group 3 which features Clare, Dublin and Tipperary.

The All-Ireland Camogie final is scheduled for Croke Park on December 12.

In the Intermediate Championship, Group 1 sees Dublin, Galway, Kildare and Laois involved; Group 2 has Cork, Kerry and Meath; Group 3 features Derry, Down and Kilkenny; while Group 4 includes Antrim, Carlow and Tipperary.

The Premier Junior Championship features seven teams split into two groups with Clare, Offaly and Wexford on one side and Armagh, Limerick, Roscommon and Waterford in Group 2.

Elsewhere, the Nancy Murray Cup features Cavan, Louth and Tyrone.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship fixtures

October 17/18: Offaly v Cork; Wexford v Galway; Limerick v Westmeath; Waterford v Kilkenny; Dublin v Tipperary

October 24/25: Kilkenny v Westmeath; Waterford v Limerick; Tipperary v Clare

October 31/ November 1: Cork v Wexford; Galway v Offaly; Clare v Dublin

November 7/8: Galway v Cork; Wexford v Offaly; Kilkenny v Limerick; Westmeath v Waterford

November 14/15: All-Ireland quarter-finals

November 28/29: All-Ireland semi-finals

December 12: All-Ireland final