Cork grouped with defending champions as Camogie Championship fixtures confirmed

Group 2 sees last year's beaten finalists Kilkenny pooled with Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath.
Cork grouped with defending champions as Camogie Championship fixtures confirmed
Rebecca Hennelly of Galway with her father Gerry and seveen-month old niece Anna O'Reilly following the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final match between Galway and Kilkenny at Croke Park last year. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 10:29 AM
Joel Slattery

Cork start their bid to regain the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship title against Offaly on the weekend of October 24/25, the Camogie Association have announced.

They are in Group 1 alongside defending champions Galway and Wexford, the 2017 and 2018 champions will have have to play six times in eight weeks if they are to regain the title.

Group 2 sees last year's beaten finalists Kilkenny pooled with Limerick, Waterford and Westmeath.

The winners of these two groups proceed straight to the semi-finals, with the runners-up going into the quarter-finals, where they will be joined with the top two teams in Group 3 which features Clare, Dublin and Tipperary.

The All-Ireland Camogie final is scheduled for Croke Park on December 12.

In the Intermediate Championship, Group 1 sees Dublin, Galway, Kildare and Laois involved; Group 2 has Cork, Kerry and Meath; Group 3 features Derry, Down and Kilkenny; while Group 4 includes Antrim, Carlow and Tipperary.

The Premier Junior Championship features seven teams split into two groups with Clare, Offaly and Wexford on one side and Armagh, Limerick, Roscommon and Waterford in Group 2.

Elsewhere, the Nancy Murray Cup features Cavan, Louth and Tyrone.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship fixtures

October 17/18: Offaly v Cork; Wexford v Galway; Limerick v Westmeath; Waterford v Kilkenny; Dublin v Tipperary

October 24/25: Kilkenny v Westmeath; Waterford v Limerick; Tipperary v Clare

October 31/ November 1: Cork v Wexford; Galway v Offaly; Clare v Dublin

November 7/8: Galway v Cork; Wexford v Offaly; Kilkenny v Limerick; Westmeath v Waterford

November 14/15: All-Ireland quarter-finals

November 28/29: All-Ireland semi-finals

December 12: All-Ireland final

More in this section

PHOTO-2020-08-02-21-33-48.jpg GAA livestream verdict? So far, extremely positive
Loughmore - Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields - Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2 Fresh cruciate blow for Tipperary ace McCarthy
David Gough 13/7/2019 Gough: I'm still waiting for that Pride flag to be flown over Croke Park

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices