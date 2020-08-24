Kerry MFC: East Kerry to face St Brendan's in final

East Kerry dominance shows no sign of abating as they cruised into their fifth consecutive county minor football championship final with a 5-20 to 0-6 demolition of Killarney Legion.

East Kerry led Legion by 2-7 to 0-2 at the first water break with goals from Dylan Roche and Tommy Bowler (1-1) affording the divisional side a huge lead. By half-time, Tommy Bowler had brought his tally to 2-4 while Aaron O’Shea added a fourth goal as East Kerry led 4-11 to 0-3, with William Shine getting Legion's three points.

Legion keeper Aaron O’Sullivan denied Cian Foley a fifth goal as East Kerry moved 4-14 to 0-4 clear by the second half water break but Foley did eventually beat O’Sullivan for East Kerry’s fifth goal in the 50th minute. William Shine was ploughing a lone furrow up front for Legion scoring all bar one of his side's tally, but 5-20 to 0-6 shows how this was a poor advert for the competition.

St Brendan’s will face East Kerry in the final. Brendan's were pushed all the way by South Kerry in Killorglin, before winning on a 0-9 to 0-7 scoreline. St Brendan's just about deserved to win but 14 of the 16 scores came from placed balls. St Brendan's led 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval and they can thank their goalkeeper Sean Broderick who scored 0-4, including three 45s and one 50-metre free.

All of South Kerry’s scores were from placed balls, coming from Rory Burns (4) and Keith Brennan (3) as they pinned St Brendan’s inside their own half for 20 minutes of the second half and reduced the deficit to 0-8 to 0-7.

But St Brendan’s finished stronger with Darragh O’Sullivan pushing his side two clear and this appeared to knock the wind from the sails of South Kerry as O’Sullivan crashed the ball against the South Kerry crossbar late on and Ronan Walsh drove wide from in front of goal.