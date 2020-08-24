Offaly SFC: Ferbane and Rhode maintain perfect starts

Edenderry get back on track while Clara squeeze past Cappincur
Niall McNamee top scored in Rhode's fine win overr Tullamore. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 17:01 PM
Brian Lowry

 

Offaly got the second round of their senior football championship played with all four games going the way of the favourites.

Champions Ferbane maintained their 100% start to the championship with a big 4-15 to 1-13 win over Bracknagh.

They were always in control and led 2-9 to 0-6 at the break before going on to win convincingly.

Rhode also maintained their perfect start with a 1-14 to 0-8 win over Tullamore who have lost their opening two games. Niall McNamee grabbed the goal and top scored on the night with Tullamore having Aaron Leavy sent off in the second half.

Edenderry lost out to Ferbane in the opening round but they got their campaign back on track with a convincing 2-16 to 0-11 win over Shamrocks. The first half was a competitive affair but the Edenderry men took over in the second half and won at their ease.

The final game of the night proved to be an entertaining affair with Cappincur almost pulling off another shock.

Clara ended up getting the win but only by the skin of their teeth 3-10 to 1-15. Cappincur had led midway through the second half and had it stayed like that, both Cappincur and Rhode would have progressed but Clara clawed their way back and were helped by two penalties.

The results from last night mean that there is no one assured of their semi-final spot yet and it will all boil down to the last round of group matches in two weeks time although Rhode and Ferbane look set to top their respective groups.

