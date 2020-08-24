Late Cooney strike sends Castlegar crashing out of Galway SHC

Galway SHC

There was no shortage of drama in the final round of games in the Galway SHC to sort out the knockout places, with several of the contests going right down to the wire.

Kevin Cooney was the hero for Sarsfields as they staged a dramatic comeback to book a knockout place and send Castlegar, the most prolific winners of the Galway title but without a crown since 1984, crashing out when he drilled home a goal from a free in the seventh minute of stoppage time to snatch a 3-11 to 0-19 win.

Galway manager Shane O’Neill was in the stand as Cooney, younger brother of county player Joseph, got Sarsfields back in contention when he scored a truly effort from a tight angle two minutes from the end to cut the lead to 0-17 to 2-8.

Former Galway player Ger Farragher responded with a couple of points for Castlegar but three points in succession from Niall Morrissey set up the late drama as Cooney rifled a shot to the roof of the net with the final puck at Kenny Park in Athenry.

There was more drama at the same venue later on Saturday evening. Tommy Larkin's, who had won both of their opening games, went down by 0-15 to 0-12 to Cappataggle and then faced an anxious wait for the result from the other game in the group.

And their worst fears were realised when it emerged that Loughrea had extended their winning margin to five points in the dying moments to defeat Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry by 3-16 to 2-14. That left Tommy Larkins and Loughrea level on four points each in the table and with both sides deadlocked on a scoring difference of five, Loughrea advanced and Larkins bowed by virtue of having scored more in their three games.

No wonder then that county player Jason Flynn, who had scored 0-10 for Larkins, was devasted as news emerged they were out.

Former All-Ireland champions rounded off their campaign with a first win when they edged out neighbours Killimorday by 0-23 to 2-16, with Killimordaly already through to the knockout stages.

Goals in either half from Patrick Monaghan helped Craughwell seal a knockout place with a 5-22 to 2-13 win over Kinvara, with Conor Whelan’s side now facing a relegation battle.

Michael Mullins and Richie Cummins found the net as Gort, with former Galway manager Mattie Murphy in charge, scored a 2-20 to 0-11 win over Ballinderreen.

Ballinderreen led by 0-9 to 0-4 having played with the wind, but should have been further ahead were it not for some wayward shooting.

Gort took control after the restart and will be buoyed by a strong second-half display as they prepare to take on Sarsfields next weekend in the knockout stages.

Two goals from Dean Reilly helped Padraig Pearses secure their senior status with a 3-11 to 19 win over Kilnadeema/Leitrim side who will join Beagh and Kinvara in the relegation scrap.

Galway SHC preliminary quarter-finals: Killimordaly v Mullagh, Liam Mellows v Gort, Sarsfields v Ardrahan, Craughwell v Ahascragh/Fohenagh. Winners will play St Thomas, Cappataggle, Turloughmore and Loughrea in the quarter-finals.