Casey clinches shootout win for Ballyduff Upper

Ballyduff Upper 2-25

Clashmore/Kinsalebeg 2-25 (AET)

Ballyduff Upper win 4-3 on penalties

Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

West Waterford IHC final

Andrew Casey struck the winning score as Ballyduff Upper beat Clashmore/Kinsalebeg 4-3 in a dramatic sudden death penalty shootout last night.

Joint captain Casey converted twice while Shane Kearney and Finan Murray also found the net. Clashmore keeper Mark McGrath stopped three penalties but finished on the losing side. Tadhg De Burca, Brian Ramsey and Edmond O’Halloran were all on target.

Clashmore were four points up in extra time but Ballyduff mounted a late comeback. Mikey Kearney got his ninth of the night before a last gasp goal by Andrew Casey on 81 minutes sent the match to penalties. It took 16 shots to separate them.

The Casey cousins were key for the winners with 1-3 from Andrew and five points from Kevin.

It was a cruel way to lose for Clashmore. Former Déise senior Brian O’Halloran shot five points from centre forward (three in extra time) while Tadhg De Burca bossed the game at centre back and scored 1-3. Luke Coughlan (0-7), Paul O’Connor (0-4) and Adam O’Sullivan (0-3) also made big contributions.

Five Coughlan points (four frees) fired the men in black into a 9-8 half time lead. Brian O’Halloran belted over two from play with Tadhg De Burca also on target. Finan Murray, Kevin Casey and Andrew Casey got two each for the Reds.

Mikey Kearney made it all square on the resumption. Andrew Casey’s third point edged Ballyduff in front. Finan Murray then intercepted a Clashmore puckout and Sean Hickey found the far corner (1-10 to 0-9).

Coughlan and Edmond O’Halloran replied with points before a De Burca free hopped into the Ballyduff net (1-11 to 1-10). Paul O’Connor raised another white flag. 1-3 without reply.

Two Kevin Casey points put Ballyduff back in front in the last quarter. Kearney and Molumphy made it 1-17 to 1-14. Sub Brian Ramsey then blasted to the top corner with five minutes left.

Mikey Kearney gave Ballyduff the upper hand with a late free before De Burca forced extra time with a 62nd minute effort (1-19 to 2-16).

Clashmore outscored their opponents 6-3 in the first period but back came Ballyduff and Casey had the last word in extra time and the sudden death shootout.

Scorers for Ballyduff Upper: M Kearney 0-9 (7fs, 1 65), K Casey 0-5, A Casey 1-3, S Hickey 1-1, S Molumphy, F Murray 0-2 each, J Kearney, S Hannon, C Murray 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clashmore: L Coughlan 0-7 (5fs), T De Burca 1-3 (1-2fs), B O'Halloran 0-5, P O’Connor 0-4, B Ramsey 1-0, A O'Sullivan 0-3, E O’Halloran, 0-2, S Fitzgerald 0-1.

BALLYDUFF UPPER: M McCormack; J Hannon, O Leamy, Shane Hannon; Seamus Hannon, S Kearney, J Kearney; C Murray, S Casey; F Murray, K Casey, S Hickey; M Kearney, E Murray, A Casey.

Subs: S Molumphy for E Murray (48), E O’Brien for Shane Hannon (60).

CLASHMORE/KINSALEBEG: M McGrath; S Fitzgerald, D O’Mahony, J Seward; S Fitzgerald, E O’Halloran, C O’Keeffe; E O’Halloran, D Allen; J O’Leary, B O’Halloran, A Trihy; P O’Connor, J Prendergast, L Coughlan.

Subs: D Foley for J Prendergast (HT), A O’Sullivan for O’Mahony (43), B Ramsey for Allen (52), P Prendergast for Foley (54), D Allen for O’Leary (77), J Prendergast for Coughlan (80).

Referee: T Mansfield