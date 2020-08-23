UCC shock champions Imokilly, throw Cork Premier SHC wide open

Cork Premier SHC: Imokilly 1-20 UCC 1-23

UNIVERSITY College Cork shocked Imokilly in Pairc Ui Rinn Sunday night with a gusty win that throws the Cork Premier SHC wide open.

UCC started well, with four snappy points in a row, Shane Conway to the fore. Imokilly settled, with Will Leahy helping cut the deficit to one, but then UCC took over.

Neil Montgomery hit two points before Owen McCarthy slalomed through for a goal. UCC hit 1-5 without reply in total before Leahy responded for the division.

Leahy hit three in a row and defender Niall O’Leary chipped in - 1-9 to 0-7 at the water break.

UCC stretched their lead, outscoring the east Cork men four points to two as half-time approached. Imokilly hit some poor wides before the break, when it was 1-13 to 0-10 in favour of UCC.

The sides resumed swapping points again, UCC maintaining their advantage - 1-17 to 0-13 on 40 minutes.

However, with the time pushing on Imokilly subs John Looney and Josh Beausang came to the fore, cutting the lead to three points. Another Leahy free made it six in a row, 1-17 to 0-18 at the water break.

Barry Lawton made it a one point game with seven minutes left, with UCC beginning to flag. Mark Coleman pointed a sideline and Daire O’Leary responded. Barrett pointed for the College - there was still time for Leahy to crash the rebound to the net for Imokilly, but UCC hit the last four points for victory.

Scorers for UCC: S. Conway (0-6, 4 frees), O. McCarthy (1-1), N. Montgomery (0-5); S. Barrett (0-3) B. Verling, B. Kelleher (0-2 each), K. Walsh, M. Coleman (sl), D. Heffernan, P. Power (0-1 each).

Scorers for IMOKILLY: W. Leahy (1-8, 7 frees); B. Lawton (0-3), B. Cooper L. O’Shea, J. Looney, (0-2 each); D. O’Leary, N. O’Leary, J. Beausang (0-1 each).

IMOKILLY: J. Barry (Castlelyons); D. O’Brien (St Ita’s), Colm Barry (Castlelyons), M. Russell (Aghada); C. O’Brien (St Ita’s), N. O’Leary (Castlelyons), J. Cronin (Lisgoold); S. Hegarty (Dungourney), B. Cooper (Youghal); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr), L. O’Shea (Lisgoold); B. Mulcahy (St Catherine’s), S. O’Regan Og (Watergrasshill), W. Leahy (Aghada).

Subs: J. Looney (Aghada) for Mulcahy (HT); D. O’Leary for O’Brien (40); J. Beausang for O’Shea (43); D. Heffernan (Blackrock, Limerick) for Verling (52).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) D. Desmond (Éire Óg); E. Clifford (Cloughduv), D. Lowney (Clonakilty), D. Griffin (Carrigaline); M. Coleman (Blarney), P. O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick), J. Keating (Kildorrery); K O’Leary (Castlelyons), K. Walsh (Ballincollig); N. Montgomery (Abbeyside, Waterford), S. Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), E Desmond (Carrigaline); B. Kelleher (Carrigaline), B. Verling (Cloughduv), O. McCarthy (Inniscarra).

Subs: S. Barrett (Blarney) for K. O’Leary (15); P. Power (Blarney) for Desmond (44); M. O’Leary (Valley Rovers) for Lowney (49).

Referee: S. Stokes (Tullylease)