UCC shock champions Imokilly, throw Cork Premier SHC wide open

College hit last four points to oust four-in-a-row chasing champs
UCC shock champions Imokilly, throw Cork Premier SHC wide open
UCC's Brian Verling pulls away from Imokilly's Dara O'Brien during the Cork Premier SHC Divisional/College final in Pairc Ui Rinn Sunday night. 
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 20:37 PM
Michael Moynihan, Pairc Ui Rinn

Cork Premier SHC: Imokilly 1-20 UCC 1-23 

UNIVERSITY College Cork shocked Imokilly in Pairc Ui Rinn Sunday night with a gusty win that throws the Cork Premier SHC wide open.

UCC started well, with four snappy points in a row, Shane Conway to the fore. Imokilly settled, with Will Leahy helping cut the deficit to one, but then UCC took over.

Neil Montgomery hit two points before Owen McCarthy slalomed through for a goal. UCC hit 1-5 without reply in total before Leahy responded for the division.

Leahy hit three in a row and defender Niall O’Leary chipped in - 1-9 to 0-7 at the water break.

UCC stretched their lead, outscoring the east Cork men four points to two as half-time approached. Imokilly hit some poor wides before the break, when it was 1-13 to 0-10 in favour of UCC.

The sides resumed swapping points again, UCC maintaining their advantage - 1-17 to 0-13 on 40 minutes.

However, with the time pushing on Imokilly subs John Looney and Josh Beausang came to the fore, cutting the lead to three points. Another Leahy free made it six in a row, 1-17 to 0-18 at the water break.

Barry Lawton made it a one point game with seven minutes left, with UCC beginning to flag. Mark Coleman pointed a sideline and Daire O’Leary responded. Barrett pointed for the College - there was still time for Leahy to crash the rebound to the net for Imokilly, but UCC hit the last four points for victory.

Scorers for UCC: S. Conway (0-6, 4 frees), O. McCarthy (1-1), N. Montgomery (0-5); S. Barrett (0-3) B. Verling, B. Kelleher (0-2 each), K. Walsh, M. Coleman (sl), D. Heffernan, P. Power (0-1 each).

Scorers for IMOKILLY: W. Leahy (1-8, 7 frees); B. Lawton (0-3), B. Cooper L. O’Shea, J. Looney, (0-2 each); D. O’Leary, N. O’Leary, J. Beausang (0-1 each).

IMOKILLY: J. Barry (Castlelyons); D. O’Brien (St Ita’s), Colm Barry (Castlelyons), M. Russell (Aghada); C. O’Brien (St Ita’s), N. O’Leary (Castlelyons), J. Cronin (Lisgoold); S. Hegarty (Dungourney), B. Cooper (Youghal); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr), L. O’Shea (Lisgoold); B. Mulcahy (St Catherine’s), S. O’Regan Og (Watergrasshill), W. Leahy (Aghada).

Subs: J. Looney (Aghada) for Mulcahy (HT); D. O’Leary for O’Brien (40); J. Beausang for O’Shea (43); D. Heffernan (Blackrock, Limerick) for Verling (52).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) D. Desmond (Éire Óg); E. Clifford (Cloughduv), D. Lowney (Clonakilty), D. Griffin (Carrigaline); M. Coleman (Blarney), P. O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick), J. Keating (Kildorrery); K O’Leary (Castlelyons), K. Walsh (Ballincollig); N. Montgomery (Abbeyside, Waterford), S. Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), E Desmond (Carrigaline); B. Kelleher (Carrigaline), B. Verling (Cloughduv), O. McCarthy (Inniscarra).

Subs: S. Barrett (Blarney) for K. O’Leary (15); P. Power (Blarney) for Desmond (44); M. O’Leary (Valley Rovers) for Lowney (49).

Referee: S. Stokes (Tullylease)

More in this section

Eoghan Dolan and Kyle Roche celebrate 23/8/2020 GAA Nua: Wexford chiefs have the last laugh 
Sportsfile Images of the Year 2019 Rewatch: UCC end Imokilly's reign as Cork SHC champions
Kenmare Shamrocks v Kerins O'Rahillys - Kerry County Senior Club Football Championship Group 1 Round 1 Kerry star Sean O'Shea injured, but Kenmare Shamrocks survive stern test

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices