Clonmel cruise as Loughmore keep double hopes alive

Tipperary SFC

Champions Clonmel Commercials clinched their spot in the Tipperary senior football championship semi-finals with surprising ease as they swept past Killenaule 2-13 to 0-3 at Monroe.

Two first-half goals from Sean O'Connor sent Commercials on their way to an interval lead of 2-7 to 0-1, and with Jack Kennedy and Coleman Kennedy also in fine scoring form, the champions cruised through the second half. Though an injury to inter-county man Ian Fahy will be a concern facing into the semi-finals.

Michael O Connor hit a hat-trick of penalty goals as Cahir swept past Galtee Rovers 5-14 to 0-14 in the same group. Cahir led 2-6 to 0-7 at half-time and with O Connor 'spot-on' with his free-taking, they were never in danger of being caught.

Title hopefuls in both codes, Loughmore-Castleiney, hit the ground running with a Conor McGrath goal after a minute and they were full value for the 4-11 to 0-7 win over Ardfinnan at Boherlahan that puts them into the semi-final.

McGrath finished with 3-1 to his credit, all from play. Joey Nyland had Loughmore’s second goal just before the water break at which stage they led 2-3 to 0-3. Conor McGrath netted for the second time after 24 minutes and Loughmore led at the interval 3-4 to 0-5.

Conor McGrath completed his hat-trick after 54 minutes. The 16-point defeat sees Ardfinnan in the relegation play-offs on scoring difference.

Ballyporeen had the better of Moyne-Templetuohy, 1-14 to 1-9, in the other game in this group. Ballyporeen led 1-8 to 0-3 at the interval, Conor Sweeney getting the goal. The winners were 1-10 to 0-6 ahead at the second water break but Moyne stepped up their game on resuming and Thomas Hassett’s goal near the end keeps them out of the relegation battle on scoring difference.

A storming finish by last year’s beaten finalists JK Brackens which saw them emerge victorious, 0-14 to 1-10, over Upperchurch-Drombane — though they bow out to Kilsheelan-Kilcash on scoring difference.

Upperchurch-Drombane were the better side in the first half, even against the breeze, and Paul Stapleton’s goal shortly before half-time gave them an interval lead of 1-4 to 0-6. With Keith Ryan, Gavin Ryan and Paul Shanahan to the fore they were leading 1-10 to 0-9 at the second water break. The last quarter belonged to Brackens however, as Lorcan Egan, and Dean McEnroe led the way.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash clinched their semi-final spot with a clearcut 3-20 to 1-8 win over Aherlow. Kilsheelan forged 2-10 to 0-5 ahead by half-time, goals from Mark Stokes and Aidan Keane crucial. Paul Maher added a third early in the second half as Kilsheelan, with Bill Maher a dominant figure, cruised home.

Moyle Rovers confirmed their place in the semi-final with an emphatic 1-19 to 1-7 win over Éire Óg Annacarty. At the end of a low key first half Rovers led 0-9 to 0-5 with Liam Boland on song, while Dinny Crosse was Eire Og’s main shooter. Donal O'Dwyer netted for Éire Óg soon after resuming, but Rovers quickly re-asserted themselves, Rian Quigley’s goal putting them 1-10 to 1-5 ahead.

In the other game in this group Arravale Rovers defeated Moycarkey-Borris by 0-13 to 0-6. The draw for the semi-finals takes place tonight.